Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Expedites Access to Care for Members Affected by California Wildfires

BOSTON, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the outbreak of wildfires in California, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (BCBSMA) is expediting access to care for members who live in the state.

BCBSMA has more than 71,000 members living in California. The company wants to ensure those members can access health services and medications quickly and in locations convenient to them if affected by the fires. Effectively immediately, BCBSMA is:

Allowing early refills of prescription medications

Waiving referral, authorization and pre-certification requirements for medical and pharmacy services

Offering medical and behavioral health visits through Well Connection, our telehealth platform, free of cost, including copayments and deductibles. Affected members should use the code "BCBSMA5."

Expedited access to benefits noted above will remain in effect through Dec. 31, 2019

