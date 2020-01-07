Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Expedites Access to Care for Members Affected by Caribbean Earthquake

BOSTON, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the 6.4 magnitude earthquake that impacted Puerto Rico and several other Caribbean islands, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (BCBSMA), Inc. is expediting access to care for members who may have been affected by the disaster.

BCBSMA has 865 members living in Puerto Rico. The company wants to ensure those members can access health services and medications quickly and in locations convenient to them. Effectively immediately, BCBSMA is:

Allowing early refills of prescription medications

Waiving referral, authorization and pre-certification requirements for medical and pharmacy services

This expedited access to benefits noted above will remain in effect through March 7, 2020

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.com) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Related Links

http://www.bluecrossma.com

