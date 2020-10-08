Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Expedites Access to Care for Members Affected by Hurricane Delta

BOSTON, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to states of emergency declared in Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi in anticipation of Hurricane Delta, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross) is expediting access to care for affected members.

Blue Cross has more than 9,000 members living in Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company is working to ensure that members who may be affected by the hurricane can access health services and medications quickly and in locations convenient to them. Effective immediately and for the next 90 days, Blue Cross is:

Allowing early refills of prescription medications

Offering medical and mental health visits through its national telehealth platform, Well Connection, free of cost, including copayments and deductibles. Affected members should use the code "BCBSMA13"

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Blue Cross has already taken other steps to expand access to care that will benefit affected members in Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi. Blue Cross is:

Waiving referral, authorization, and pre-certification requirements for medical and pharmacy services

Covering in-network medical and mental health visits via phone or video (telehealth) with no co-pay, deductible or co-insurance

The above enhanced benefits are in effect for all Blue Cross members for the duration of the Massachusetts public health emergency.

