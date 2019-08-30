Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Expedites Access to Care for Members Affected by Hurricane Dorian

BOSTON, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In advance of Hurricane Dorian's expected landfall in Florida, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (BCBSMA) is expediting access to care for our members who live in all 67 counties in the state.

BCBSMA has more than 53,000 members living in Florida. We are proactively taking steps to ensure that our members can access health services and medications quickly and in locations convenient to them. For our members living in Florida and effective immediately, we are:

Allowing early refills of prescription medications

Waiving referral, authorization and pre-certification requirements for medical and pharmacy services

Offering medical and behavioral health visits through Well Connection, our telehealth platform, free of cost, including copayments and deductibles. Affected members should use the code "BCBSMA4."

The expedited access to benefits noted above will remain in effect through October 31, 2019.

