Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Expedites Access to Care for Members Affected by Hurricane Isaias

BOSTON, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to Hurricane Isaias, the governors of Florida, New Jersey and Connecticut have declared states of emergency and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross), Inc. is expediting access to care for affected members.

Blue Cross has more than 112,000 members living in Florida, New Jersey and Connecticut. The company is working to ensure those members can access health services and medications quickly and in locations convenient to them.

Effective immediately and for the next 90 days, Blue Cross is allowing:

Early refills of any prescription medication.

Affected members to use Well Connection, the health plan's dedicated telehealth platform, to access medical and behavior health services free of cost, with no copayments or deductible. Members should enter the code BCBSMA8 in the coupon code box on the payment screen.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Blue Cross has already taken other steps to expand access to care that will benefit members in Florida, New Jersey and Connecticut affected by the hurricane. Blue Cross is:

Waiving referral, authorization and pre-certification requirements for medical and pharmacy services,

Covering in-network medical and behavioral health visits provided by phone or video (telehealth) with no co-pay, deductible or co-insurance.

The above enhanced benefits are in effect for all Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts members for the duration of the public health emergency.

Earlier, Blue Cross announced it was taking these same steps to expedite access to care for its 43,000 members living in South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia after states of emergencies were declared there.

