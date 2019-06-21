Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Expedites Access to Care for Members Affected by Severe Weather in Ohio and South Dakota

BOSTON, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to recent severe storms, winds, and flooding, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (BCBSMA), Inc. is expediting access to care for members who live in affected areas of Ohio and South Dakota.

Through our national Blue Card plan, we provide health care coverage for people across the country, including more than 2,300 members in impacted parts of Ohio and South Dakota. In the wake of the storms, we are working to ensure that members can access health services and medications quickly and in locations convenient to them. For our members living in affected counties, effective immediately, we are:

Allowing early refills of prescription medications

Waiving referral, authorization and pre-certification requirements for medical and pharmacy services

Offering medical and behavioral health visits through Well Connection, our telehealth platform, free of cost, including copayments and deductibles, through August 1 . Affected members should use the code "BCBSMA1."

"Members dealing with the aftermath of severe weather shouldn't have to worry about how they'll get the services and medications they need," said Andrew Dreyfus, president & CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. "Our hope is that this will make it easier for them to access care when and where they need it, even if they're displaced."

