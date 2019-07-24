Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Expedites Access to Care for Members Affected by Tornado and Severe Weather on Cape Cod

BOSTON, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to recent severe storms and tornado activity, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (BCBSMA), Inc. is expediting access to care for members who live in affected areas of Cape Cod – specifically the towns of Barnstable, Brewster, Chatham, Dennis, Harwich, Mashpee, Sandwich and Yarmouth.

BCBSMA has almost 30,000 members living in the affected areas of Cape Cod. In the wake of these severe storms, we are working to ensure that members can access health services and medications quickly and in locations convenient to them. For our members living in affected communities, effective immediately, we are:

Allowing early refills of prescription medications

Waiving referral, authorization and pre-certification requirements for medical and pharmacy services

Offering medical and behavioral health visits through Well Connection, our telehealth platform, free of cost, including copayments and deductibles. Affected members should use the code "BCBSMA2."

This expedited access to benefits noted above will remain in effect through August 24, 2019 .

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.com) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Related Links

http://www.bluecrossma.com

