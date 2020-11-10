Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Expedites Access to Care for Members Affected by Tropical Storm Eta

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to Tropical Storm Eta, the governor of Florida has declared a state of emergency for eight counties in the state: Broward, Collier, Hendry, Lee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, and Palm Beach. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross), Inc. is expediting access to care for members who may be affected.

Blue Cross has almost 17,000 members living in the eight Florida counties under a state of emergency. The health plan is working to ensure those members can access health services and medications quickly and in locations convenient to them.

Effective immediately and for the next 90 days, Blue Cross is allowing:

Early refills of any prescription medication.

Affected members to use Well Connection, the health plan's dedicated telehealth platform, to access medical and behavior health services free of cost, with no copayments or deductible. Members should enter the code BCBSMA15 in the coupon code box on the payment screen.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Blue Cross has already taken other steps to expand access to care that will benefit affected members in Florida. Blue Cross is:

Waiving referral, authorization and pre-certification requirements for medical and pharmacy services.

Covering in-network medical and behavioral health visits provided by phone or video (telehealth) with no co-pay, deductible or co-insurance.

The above enhanced benefits are in effect for all Blue Cross members for the duration of the public health emergency.

