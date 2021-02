Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Expedites Access to Care for Members in Louisiana, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Texas Affected by Winter Storms

BOSTON, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to major winter storms, the governors of Louisiana, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Texas have declared state-wide states of emergency. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross), Inc. is expediting access to care for members who may be affected.

Blue Cross has almost 77,000 members living in Louisiana, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Texas. The health plan is working to ensure those members can access health services and medications quickly and in locations convenient to them.

Effective immediately and for the next 90 days, Blue Cross is allowing:

Early refills of any prescription medication

Affected members to use Well Connection, the health plan's dedicated telehealth platform, to access medical and mental health services free of cost, with no copayments or deductible. Members should enter the code BCBSMA21 in the coupon code box on the payment screen.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Blue Cross has taken other steps to expand access to care that will benefit affected members in Louisiana, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Texas. Blue Cross is:

Waiving referral, authorization, and pre-certification requirements for some medical and pharmacy services.

Covering in-network medical and mental health visits conducted via phone or video (telehealth) with no co-pay, deductible or co-insurance.

The above enhanced benefits are in effect for all Blue Cross members for the duration of the public health emergency.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

