Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Honored with Two Stevie International Business Awards for Health News Service

BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Inc. ("Blue Cross") has received two Stevie International Business Awards for the company's health news service, Coverage, in recognition of the valuable information it has provided as a public service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Traditional media outlets are shrinking, but amid a global pandemic, the appetite for news is not. Coverage helps meet that need with empathy and clarity," said Blue Cross' Chief Communications & Corporate Citizenship Officer Jay McQuaide. "We are proud that Coverage provides fact-based, straightforward reporting to help our readers make vital decisions. It has become a trusted community resource amid a crisis."

Coverage received a Gold Stevie award for its website and a Silver award for its COVID-19 communications campaign, one of the crucial ways Blue Cross has provided important health information to community members this year.

Coverage's award-winning brand journalism content includes original reporting on complex topics such as physical distancing, contact tracing, telehealth and antibody testing. It also includes expert advice and guidance to diverse audiences including new mothers, young adults, parents of autistic children and vulnerable senior citizens. Coverage has reacted quickly to dispel misinformation about topics such as face masks and ethnic stigma. It has eloquently explored the nature of loss and grief. Coverage has amplified the voices of Black women physicians to explore the twin pandemics of racism and the virus. It has shared the voices of essential workers such as delivery drivers, nursing home workers and security guards. And in a Heroes on the Front Line series that has been widely hailed by local hospitals, Massachusetts doctors, nurses, NPs, PAs and staff share personal reflections and urgent messages for the public in their own words.

"In these troubled times, factual information is critical to keep the community informed and to counter misinformation," one Stevie judge wrote. "You have responded to these needs in a truly courageous manner. Providing guidance to the vulnerable in the community is an exemplary humanitarian achievement."

Coverage, which launched less than a year ago, has built an audience of 70,000 subscribers and more than 250,000 unique visitors. All Coverage content has been made available for free republication as a community service, and its free weekly e-newsletter has attracted 70,000 subscribers in the past 10 months.

The Stevie International Business Awards, the world's only international, all-encompassing business awards program, recognizes high-achieving organizations and executives around the world. This is the 17th year of the awards, which drew more than 3,800 entries from 63 countries.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (www.bluecrossma.com) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About Coverage

Coverage is the not-for-profit news service of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. We believe fact-based, straight-forward health reporting can help our readers make informed decisions about complex health care problems. Our mission is to provide that crucial reporting. All Coverage content is available for republication without charge. Follow us on our website; our weekly e-newsletter; and our Twitter feed.

