Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Massachusetts Named A 'Best Company For Dads'

BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts has been named a "Best Company for Dads" by Working Mother in a recognition of the company's supportive policies. The award celebrates organizations that lead in the areas of parental leave, childcare, flexible schedules and more.

"We are thrilled to have been included on the Working Mother "Best Company for Dads" list," said Sue Sgroi, chief human resources officer and senior vice president of organizational effectiveness at Blue Cross. "We know that now, more than ever, fathers need support from their employers to fully contribute on the home front. We strive to create inclusive policies that enable all our working parents to most effectively balance their work and home responsibilities."

Companies were evaluated on policies related to parental leave, childcare, adoption leave, fertility benefits and employee-resource groups for men and working parents.

"In order for companies to advance working mothers, they must support their working fathers," said Subha V. Barry, president of Working Mother Media. "The Working Mother Best Companies for Dads strive to create a supportive environment for all working parents, and we hope other organizations take notice and follow their lead."

Blue Cross' family-friendly initiatives include:

Paid parental leave, telecommuting, and flexible work arrangements

Backup child and elder care at subsidized rates, and through the pandemic, crisis care reimbursement of up to $100 per day for working parents who receive childcare from a friend, parent, or neighbor

per day for working parents who receive childcare from a friend, parent, or neighbor An adoption assistance program that covers certain adoption expenses such as agency, placement, and medical fees

Sitter and nanny services, elder care, special needs support, and tutoring and test prep offered through Bright Horizons

Family support resources accessible through an employee assistance program

Support and collaboration with colleagues on issues facing parents through the Working Parents Network employee resource group

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.com) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About Working Mother Media

Working Mother Media, a division of Bonnier Corp., publishes Working Mother magazine and its companion website, workingmother.com. The Working Mother Research Institute , the National Association for Female Executives , Diversity Best Practices and [email protected] are also units within WMM. WMM's mission is to serve as a champion of culture change, and Working Mother magazine is the only national magazine for career-committed mothers. Follow us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and Pinterest .

