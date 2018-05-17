To create the list, Forbes worked with market research firm Statista, which surveyed 30,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. All of the surveys were anonymous, allowing participants to openly share their opinions. The respondents were asked to rate, on a scale of zero to 10, how likely they'd be to recommend their employer to others. Statista then asked respondents to nominate organizations in industries outside their own.

More information is available on Forbes' website, https://www.forbes.com/sites/vickyvalet/2018/05/01/americas-best-employers-2018/.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.com) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not–for–profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We're the trusted health plan for more than 25,000 Massachusetts employers and are committed to working with others in a spirit of shared responsibility to make quality health care affordable. Consistent with our corporate promise to always put our 2.8 million members first, we're rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-cross-blue-shield-of-massachusetts-named-to-forbes-best-employer-list-300650740.html

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Related Links

http://www.bluecrossma.com

