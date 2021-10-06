Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Offers Free Bluebikes Rides on "World Mental Health Day"

BOSTON, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of World Mental Health Day and to shine a light on improving health and wellness within its communities, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") is offering free Bluebikes rides on Sunday, October 10. Complimentary trips will be available across the Bluebikes system's 11 municipalities: Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Newton, Revere, Salem, Somerville, and Watertown. Blue Cross is the title sponsor of Bluebikes, a publicly-owned bike share managed by municipal staff.

Research continues to demonstrate a link between biking and mental health. A survey by Cycleplan found that 75% of people noticed an improvement in their mental health upon taking up biking, with 45% realizing improved sleep patterns, which can help reduce anxiety and depression.

"As we continue to experience heightened anxieties from the ongoing impact of the pandemic, it's important for all of us to prioritize our mental health," said Jeff Bellows, vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs at Blue Cross. "We're excited to recognize World Mental Health Day through our Bluebikes sponsorship by offering free rides, encouraging everyone across Metro Boston to get outside and experience the full benefits of biking."

For the second consecutive year, riders can take advantage of free two-hour Bluebikes trips any time during World Mental Health Day by downloading the Bluebikes app on a mobile device and selecting "Get a Pass." The initiative also includes a "Take a ride, Give a ride" offer, courtesy of the state's largest health plan. Any rider who takes a Bluebikes trip on World Mental Health Day will receive a free pass to share with a friend, reinforcing the importance of supporting and reaching out to those who may be struggling with their mental health. Riders will receive a code for the free pass via email during the week of October 11.

Blue Cross is in the fourth year of a six-year Bluebikes title sponsorship, which launched in May 2018. Through its partnership with the municipal owners of Bluebikes, Blue Cross continues to support system growth and accessibility, including station expansions, upgrades, and additional bikes.

Bluebikes is public transportation by bike. The system is jointly owned and managed by the Cities of Boston, Cambridge, Everett, Salem, and Somerville and the Town of Brookline. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is the system's title sponsor. Riders can find 400 stations and 4000 bikes across 11 municipalities in Metro Boston. Since 2011, more than 14 million trips have been taken by bike share. For more information about Bluebikes, visit bluebikes.com.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable and equitable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

