Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Offers Free Bluebikes Rides to the Polls on Election Day

BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To provide a socially-distant and easy transportation option for voters across Metro Boston as they head to the polls next month, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") will offer free Bluebikes rides on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3. Complimentary trips will be available across the system's eight municipalities: Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Everett, Newton, Somerville and Watertown, with stations in Chelsea and Revere launching soon. Blue Cross is the title sponsor of Bluebikes, which is owned by the municipalities.

To take advantage of Blue Cross' free ride offer, riders can download and open the Bluebikes app on a mobile device and then choose "Adventure Pass" for unlimited two-hour rides on Election Day from any of the more than 350 Bluebikes stations across the system's eight municipalities. Blue Cross is committed to removing transportation barriers this election season, as many Americans have voiced challenges in traveling to their polling sites in past elections. A 2016 Survey of the Performance of American Elections found that 30 percent of registered youth did not vote because they said they couldn't access transportation to the polls.

"We're proud to help increase access to polling stations across our communities by covering the cost of Bluebikes rides on Election Day," said Jeff Bellows, vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs at Blue Cross. "We hope those who plan to vote in person across Metro Boston on November 3 will take advantage of free Bluebikes rides as they exercise their civic right to vote."

Riders interested in taking Bluebikes to the polls can visit bluebikes.com/map to find the closest Bluebikes station to their polling venue. Blue Cross is in the third year of a six-year Bluebikes title sponsorship, which launched in May 2018. Through its partnership with the municipal owners of Bluebikes, Blue Cross is supporting continued expansion, including system upgrades, additional bikes, and station expansions to increase access.

About Bluebikes

Bluebikes is public transportation by bike. Owned and jointly governed by the municipalities of Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Everett, and Somerville and now serving Arlington, Newton, and Watertown with stations in Chelsea and Revere coming soon, Bluebikes is a fast, fun, and affordable transportation option. Since launching in 2011, more than 12 million trips have been taken on Bluebikes, including more than 2.5 million trips in 2019.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.com) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Related Links

http://www.bluecrossma.com

