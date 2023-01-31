BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS PROVIDES $300,000 IN HEATING ASSISTANCE FUNDS

Company provides emergency funding to combat impact of high fuel costs

BOSTON, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") is providing $300,000 to support heating assistance across Massachusetts – especially critical as temperatures are expected to drop below zero late this week. The funds will be distributed to more than 20 not-for-profit organizations that provide fuel assistance to low-income families across the state.

The Blue Cross grants will bolster local safety nets for communities during a winter when home heating costs are projected to be significantly higher for all heating fuel sources. The organizations being supported by these grants provide direct cash to families and individuals, including those who may not be eligible for federal and state energy funds.

"Access to safe home heating is essential for good health," said Jeff Bellows, vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs at Blue Cross. "We're proud to support not-for-profits across the state and their work to ensure the health and safety of families and individuals this winter."

"This winter, higher gas and heating costs are adding an additional burden and stress for families and individuals," says Rick Doane, executive director of Interfaith Social Services. "Blue Cross is stepping up to help us support those in need, ensuring they can safely heat their homes without sacrificing essentials like food or medicine."

Blue Cross winter grant recipients:

