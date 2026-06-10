BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS PUBLISHES 2025 IMPACT REPORT

BOSTON, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") today released its 2025 impact report, showcasing how the company is pursuing its mission — to show up for everyone like they're the only one.

The report details the impact Blue Cross has had on its employees, members, employer customers, the community and the environment over the past year.

What they're saying:

Sarah Iselin, Blue Cross' president and CEO: "Showing up for everyone like they're the only one starts with doing the right thing. Running our business responsibly matters deeply, because our communities rely on us when they need us most. Having a positive impact is simply who we are and who we've been for nearly 90 years. This report captures how we honor that commitment."





"Showing up for everyone like they're the only one starts with doing the right thing. Running our business responsibly matters deeply, because our communities rely on us when they need us most. Having a positive impact is simply who we are and who we've been for nearly 90 years. This report captures how we honor that commitment." Jeff Bellows, Blue Cross' vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs: "Our responsibility extends far beyond providing access to healthcare for our members. By empowering our people, partnering with communities to drive positive change and practicing thoughtful environmental stewardship, we hope to build a better, more sustainable future."

Highlights:

Named #1 in Massachusetts for Commercial Health Plan Member Satisfaction and most trusted by JD Power.





Received 4.5 out of 5 stars for its Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO health plans from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.





Blue Cross' commercial health plans ranked as among the best in the nation by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), a private, not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving health care quality.





Invested $6.7 million in corporate contributions to 374 not-for-profits, while the Blue Cross Foundation provided $3.5M in grants to 71 community organizations.





Recognized as one of the 50 most community-minded companies in the U.S., according to Points of Light, earning the top spot in the national healthcare sector.





Eighty-three percent of Blue Cross employees participated in company volunteer programs, contributing over 20,500 hours of service to support the health of Massachusetts communities.





Reduced Blue Cross' carbon footprint by 51% since 2022, halfway to our goals.

Go deeper: View the full report here.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts