BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS RANKED #1 IN MEMBER SATISFACTION AND TRUST BY JD POWER

BOSTON, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") has once again been ranked #1 in member satisfaction and trust among commercial health plans in Massachusetts by JD Power, a leading provider of proprietary data, advanced analytics, deep industry expertise and insights.

What we're saying:

"We're honored to earn the trust of our members," said Sarah Iselin, Blue Cross' CEO and president. "In an era of enormous change in healthcare, we're proud our company is recognized as a strong and steady ally of the families and individuals we cover."

How it works: The 2026 JD Power U.S. Commercial Member Health Plan Study measures satisfaction of members with their health plans nationwide. Blue Cross also earned the top ranking in Massachusetts across the following study categories: product/coverage offerings; able to get health services how/when I want; helps save time or money; trust, and ease of doing business.

Blue Cross is committed to developing innovative services, benefits and plans aimed at easing the burden of rising healthcare costs and improving the quality of care for every member. The company has been ranked #1 in member satisfaction and trust by JD Power for seven of the past eight years.

The 2026 JD Power U.S. Commercial Member Health Plan Study measures satisfaction among commercial health plan members of 148 health plans in 22 regions throughout the country.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to showing up for everyone like they're the only one and guiding our members to the exceptional health care they deserve – affordably, equitably and seamlessly. In keeping with our commitment, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About JD Power

JD Power delivers mission-critical data, analytics and intelligence that help businesses improve customer experience and operational performance with confidence and clarity. Using proprietary, comprehensive data–including millions of consumer interactions and authoritative automotive datasets–combined with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and deep industry expertise, JD Power enables leaders to respond to market shifts, make smarter decisions and drive measurable performance improvements.

As an objective source of deep insight into real-world customer interactions with brands and products, JD Power provides the independent intelligence organizations need to anticipate change, strengthen customer engagement and advance growth. Learn more at JDPower.com.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts