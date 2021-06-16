Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Recognized as one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the United States

The Civic 50 provides a national standard for corporate citizenship and showcases how companies can use their time, skills and resources to drive social impact in their communities and company. The honorees are companies with annual U.S. revenues of at least $1 billion and are selected based on four dimensions of their corporate citizenship and social impact programs – investment of resources, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies and systems and impact measurement.

"It is an honor to receive this recognition," said Andrew Dreyfus, president and CEO at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. "Now more than ever, companies must help drive transformative social change. I'm proud of the work of our associates and the strong partnerships we have formed with our community partners to build a more equitable and sustainable future."

"Points of Light believes that corporate leadership and commitment to civic engagement is critical to strengthening communities," said Natalye Paquin, president and CEO, Points of Light. "We thank Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts for their investment in the communities where they live and work and look forward to supporting them in leveraging their time, talent and assets to make transformational change."

Last year, Blue Cross and its Foundation contributed $22.6 million to more than 500 Massachusetts-based not-for-profit organizations across the state in financial, pro bono and in-kind support, including $12.9 million for COVID-19 relief efforts. The company's pandemic-related contributions focused on addressing food insecurity, helping ensure access to vaccination, and supporting communities of color disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

Blue Cross also worked both internally and externally to promote diversity, equity and inclusion; volunteerism; and sustainability and environmental health. In 2020, 2,900 associates participated in 226 virtual and in-person service projects, contributing 56,400 volunteer hours. The company also deployed more than 100 employees to support Massachusetts' contact tracing initiative and the Boston Hope COVID-19 field hospital, and prepared and distributed more than 90,000 free meals to local nonprofits providing food assistance programs.

For information on Blue Cross' work in the community, read the 2020 Corporate Citizenship Report.

To learn more about The Civic 50 and view the full list of companies honored, visit https://www.pointsoflight.org/the-civic-50-honorees/.

