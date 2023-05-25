BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF THE 50 MOST COMMUNITY-MINDED COMPANIES IN THE UNITED STATES

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

25 May, 2023, 08:00 ET

Company invested $13.2 million dollars in financial, volunteer, and in-kind support to MA-based not-for-profits in 2022

BOSTON, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Points of Light, the world's largest nonprofit dedicated to accelerating people-powered change, announced The Civic 50 honorees of 2023. For the fourth consecutive year, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross) has been named an honoree of The Civic 50.

Now in its eleventh year, The Civic 50 is a national standard for corporate citizenship and showcases how leading companies are moving social impact, civic engagement and community to the core of their business. The Civic 50 honorees are companies with annual U.S. revenues of at least $1 billion and are selected based on four dimensions of their corporate citizenship and social impact programs: investment of resources and volunteerism, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies and systems and impact measurement.

"At Blue Cross, we strive to apply our company resources and expertise to support local efforts to build healthier and more equitable communities," said Jeff Bellows, vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs. "We're proud to invest in the missions of the not-for-profit organizations we support and partner with them to create meaningful change. Through this work, we can help achieve equity in health care access, quality and outcomes across the Commonwealth."

Blue Cross is committed to being a leader in health equity. In 2022, the company provided $13.2 million dollars in funding and pro-bono support to local not-for-profits focused on issues including environmental justice, access to healthy food, and addressing structural causes of health inequities. Eighty-one percent of employees participated in company volunteer programs, contributing nearly 19,000 hours of service to support the health of Massachusetts communities. 

"Companies play a critical role in creating thriving, participatory communities," said Diane Quest, interim president and CEO, Points of Light. "Companies like Blue Cross set a model for others, showing how to best use employee talent, business assets and integration to create meaningful impact, and we're thrilled to uplift and celebrate their work as an honoree of The Civic 50 2023."

The Civic 50 survey is administered by True Impact, and the results are analyzed by VeraWorks. The survey instrument consists of quantitative and multiple-choice questions that inform the scoring process. The Civic 50 is the only survey and ranking system that exclusively measures corporate community engagement. 

To learn more about Blue Cross' health justice work, read its Corporate Citizenship Report. To view the Points of Light's full report and see the full list of The Civic 50 2022 honorees, visit www.pointsoflight.org/the-civic-50.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable and equitable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About Points of Light
Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through 145 affiliates across 39 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 3.7 million people in 16.7 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, visit pointsoflight.org

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

