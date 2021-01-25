Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Releases COVID-19 Vaccination Public Service Announcement Video

"Public health experts have noted vaccine hesitancy may be a primary risk factor for COVID deaths in the next year," Dallow said. "Blue Cross is committed to sharing fact-based information about the safety and efficacy of FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccines to help the public understand their benefit. Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is one important step we can take to keep each other healthy, support our health care workers, and get Massachusetts businesses back on their feet."

Approximately 95% of Massachusetts residents are currently unvaccinated against the virus, which has infected nearly a half-million and killed nearly 14,000 in the state.

Blue Cross is covering the administration of all FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccines, with no out-of-pocket cost for members.

As a public service, Blue Cross is making its PSA video available for republication free of charge for any media, governmental, educational, or public health messaging effort. See Coverage for more information about republishing this informational video.

