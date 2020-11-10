Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Releases Statement on Supreme Court Arguments on Lawsuit Challenging the Affordable Care Act

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Supreme Court today hears arguments in California vs. Texas, the lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Andrew Dreyfus, president & CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross), released the following statement in response:

"The Supreme Court should not invalidate the Affordable Care Act. Doing so would strip vital protections from consumers no matter where they get their health insurance coverage, and could result in billions in lost federal funds and thousands more uninsured residents here in Massachusetts. The ACA is particularly critical now for millions of the newly unemployed and their families, ensuring they still have access to quality and affordable health insurance coverage during an unprecedented public health crisis.

Fourteen years ago, Massachusetts passed a health care reform law in a spirit of shared responsibility to achieve our collective goal of making quality health care affordable for the people and employers of the Commonwealth. Blue Cross believes that access to quality, affordable health care is a human right and should remain intact, even as we work constantly in partnership with business, labor, clinicians, consumer advocates and others to improve our health care system.

The public conversation now should be about expanding coverage – not disrupting it. We believe our elected officials should work in a bipartisan spirit to improve the ACA and create a health care system that is high-quality, affordable and sustainable."

