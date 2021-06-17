Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Releases Statement on Supreme Court Ruling Upholding Affordable Care Act

BOSTON, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the Supreme Court ruling today dismissing the latest challenge to the Affordable Care Act, Andrew Dreyfus, president & CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross), released the following statement:

We're pleased the Supreme Court ruled to dismiss the challenge to the Affordable Care Act. Today's decision cements one of our country's most important recent pieces of domestic policy legislation, which for the first time dramatically expanded coverage for Americans without health insurance. Right now, 90% of Americans have health coverage through their jobs, the individual market, Medicare and Medicaid.

The Court's decision upholds not just the ACA but the vision that a group of Massachusetts health care leaders, business leaders, advocates and others had in in 2006, to start a movement to change the way we think about health care. At Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, we believe health care is a human right, and our company is proud of our work to ensure near-universal coverage in our state.

Now that the law has again been upheld, it's time for our elected leaders to improve the ACA, and create a health care system that is high-quality, more affordable, and equitable. As we've seen throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, it's more important than ever that everyone has access to affordable health care, no matter who you are, where you live or what your health condition may be.

