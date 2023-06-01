Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Rolls Out 100 Proud Bluebikes in Celebration of Pride Month

For every ride taken on a Pride-themed bike in June, Blue Cross will donate $1 to Fenway Health to support LGBTQIA+ health care

BOSTON , June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Pride Month, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") is rolling out 100 rainbow-themed Bluebikes to help drive awareness for LGBTQIA+ equality during the month of June. The Proud bikes will be available across the Bluebikes system's 13 municipalities (Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Newton, Revere, Salem, Somerville and Watertown). Blue Cross is the sponsor of Bluebikes, which is owned by the municipalities and operated by Lyft.

To mark Blue Cross' commitment and support for the LGBTQIA+ community, the healthcare brand will also donate $1 to Fenway Health in Boston for every ride taken on a Proud bike in June*. Fenway Health , a longtime partner of Blue Cross, works to enhance the wellbeing of the LGBTQIA+ community, BIPOC individuals, and other underserved communities through innovative, equitable, and accessible health care, supportive services, and transformative research and education. As the operator of the system, Lyft will also contribute $1 per ride after the 10,000th ride.

"At Blue Cross, we remain committed to contributing towards a more equitable health care system for all," said Jeff Bellows, Blue Cross' vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs. "We look forward to seeing our Proud bikes in the Bluebikes system for the fourth year in a row, enabling our local communities to come together to raise awareness for LGBTQIA+ rights while also supporting Fenway Health's mission through their fundraising program."

"We deeply appreciate Blue Cross' unwavering dedication to the health and wellbeing of the LGBTQIA+ community in Boston," said Fenway Health Chief Executive Officer Ellen LaPointe. "We are grateful for our invaluable partnership with Blue Cross and their unwavering support of our critical care, education, and advocacy efforts. We encourage everyone to take a ride on a Proud bike to show their support this Pride Month."

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Blue Cross this Pride Month once again to help bring awareness to the disparities in health care for LGBTQIA+ individuals," said Dom Tribone, Lyft General Manager for Bluebikes. "This Bluebikes initiative aims to raise awareness of LGBTQIA+ health issues while highlighting the crucial support offered by Fenway Health, and we're proud to help amplify their goals."

Blue Cross has been the title sponsor of Bluebikes since its launch in May 2018. Through its partnership with the municipal owners of Bluebikes, Blue Cross continues to support system growth and accessibility, including station expansions, upgrades and additional bikes.

*Blue Cross will donate $1 up to $10,000 for every ride taken on a Blue Cross Proud bike from June 1 - June 30, 2023.

About Bluebikes

Bluebikes is public transportation by bike. The system is jointly owned and managed by the Cities of Boston, Cambridge, Everett, Salem, and Somerville and the Town of Brookline. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is the system's title sponsor. Riders can find 447 stations and 4,000 bikes across 13 municipalities in Metro Boston. Since 2011, more than 14 million trips have been taken by bike share. For more information about Bluebikes, visit bluebikes.com .

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ( bluecrossma.org ) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, equitable and affordable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube, and LinkedIn .

