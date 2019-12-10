Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Massachusetts Simplifies Pharmacy Experience With PillPack

BOSTON, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Managing multiple medications can be difficult and time-consuming. That's why Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") today announced a new pharmacy integration in its MyBlue member app and website that enables members to seamlessly manage and fill their prescriptions with PillPack by Amazon Pharmacy . PillPack is designed to provide the best possible customer experience for people who take multiple daily prescriptions. Blue Cross is the first health plan to offer this type of direct integration with PillPack, which provides a simple option to order, pay for, track and get prescriptions delivered right to members' doorsteps at no extra charge.

"We know many of our members are managing multiple daily medications, which can cause confusion and stress," said Andrew Dreyfus, president and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, a not-for-profit health plan. "By making it easy to use PillPack, we are giving our members easy access to a simpler, more personalized experience that removes the guesswork from managing multiple medications. Members will receive automatic, reliable, clearly labeled prescriptions at their homes when they need them."

Blue Cross worked with PillPack to create a digital option for eligible members (those taking multiple maintenance medications, certain exclusions apply) to switch to PillPack directly from their Blue Cross MyBlue member app or website ( www.bluecrossma.com/myblue ). Members who choose to use PillPack can save time and effort since they don't need to re-enter their insurance details, demographic information, or medication lists. The program is available to eligible members of the health plan's commercial, fully insured accounts.

PillPack's core services include:

30-day supply of medications, pre-sorted and delivered to members' doorsteps, in full coordination with their doctor, before they run out of their last prescription

Customized dosing packaging with the date, time, medication name and strength plus a medication label that has a picture of each pill and notes on how it should be taken

Regular copay or co-insurance rates with no additional subscription, service or shipping fees

24/7 access to pharmacists via phone, email or online chat

Proactive contact with members' doctors about prescription refills to ensure there are no gaps in medication

Ongoing prescription checking to prevent adverse medication interactions

"By using the MyBlue app or website to switch to PillPack, members who take multiple medications won't need to stand in line at a pharmacy, spend their time sorting pills or worry about missing a refill," said Katie Catlender, vice president of customer experience at Blue Cross. "We hope this integration with PillPack will make it easy for our members to have a convenient way to manage their medications so they can get back to focusing on what's most important to them."

Blue Cross has also worked to improve medication cost transparency for all members: the MyBlue website helps members better manage pharmacy spending and help reduce cost surprises. Members can use the MyBlue website or app to view pharmacy spending over time and see the cost of their medications up front while also tracking delivery to their home.

