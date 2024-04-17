CITY OF BOSTON AND BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS ANNOUNCE BLUEBIKES SUPPORT DURING 2024 MBTA CLOSURES

Greater Boston residents can take advantage of up to five free Bluebikes unlocks for upcoming Blue and Red Line closures, courtesy of public-private partnership

BOSTON, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Boston and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts today unveiled plans to extend Bluebikes support during select, planned MBTA closures throughout 2024. This initiative provides riders free unlocks on Bluebikes, the regional public transportation system by bike, aiming to help people move around the region, and alleviate the impact of rapid transit disruptions. This builds on the successful Bluebikes support during the Green Line closure in February. Free Bluebikes unlocks, limited to five trips per user each shutdown, will begin with the Blue Line closure Wednesday, April 17 – Sunday, April 28, followed by the Red Line closure Wednesday, May 1 – Wednesday, May 8. This continued collaboration underscores the commitment of the state's largest health plan and the City to provide affordable and convenient mobility options to people getting around greater Boston.

For the Blue Line closures beginning on April 17 impacting stops from Maverick through Wonderland and the Red Line closure beginning May 1 impacting stops from Park Street to JFK/UMass, the City of Boston and Blue Cross and will be offering five free unlocks for pedal and ebikes for riders who are not current Bluebikes members, designed to offer relief during the scheduled MBTA line repair and maintenance. The details of Bluebikes support for future planned MBTA closures will be announced later in the year.

Individuals can access the five free unlocks using code MBTABLUEAPRIL for the Blue Line closure and code MBTAREDMAY for the Red Line closure through the Bluebikes app, ensuring seamless integration into their commuting routines. These unlocks are available to non-members of Bluebikes, regardless of residency, and can be redeemed at any of the nearly 500 Bluebikes stations across Greater Boston while supplies last. Individuals can utilize the code once during each closure and any unused unlocks will expire at the end of the closure.

"We are proud to contribute to the expansion of accessible and sustainable transportation options throughout Greater Boston," said Jeff Bellows, vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs at Blue Cross. "We believe that this initiative will not only provide relief to commuters during the MBTA closures but also introduce new users to the numerous benefits of the Bluebikes program."

Blue Cross has been Bluebikes' title sponsor since May 2018 and remains committed to supporting and extending public bike sharing in Greater Boston as a safe and sustainable public transportation option through its partnership with the municipal owners of Bluebikes and Lyft. Since the inception of the Blue Cross partnership, the Bluebikes system has expanded from four to 13 municipalities, seen a 150% growth in the number of Bluebikes stations, bolstered its income-eligible program and surpassed 20 million rides taken. Blue Cross and the municipalities recently announced the renewal of Blue Cross' sponsorship through 2031.

For up-to-date Bluebikes MBTA closure support and additional Bluebikes information, please visit https://www.boston.gov/departments/boston-bikes/discounted-bluebikes#mbta-closures-support.

About Bluebikes

Bluebikes is public transportation by bike. The system is municipally owned by thirteen cities and towns in eastern Massachusetts, jointly managed by the Cities of Boston, Cambridge, Everett, and Somerville and the Town of Brookline, and operated under contract by Lyft. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is the system's title sponsor. Riders can find approximately 475 stations and 4,000 bikes, including ebikes, across the thirteen municipalities: Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Medford, Malden, Newton, Revere, Salem, Somerville, and Watertown. Since 2011, riders have taken more than 22 million trips on Bluebikes. For more information about Bluebikes, visit bluebikes.com .

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to showing up for everyone like they're the only one and guiding our members to the exceptional health care they deserve – affordably, equitably and seamlessly. In keeping with our commitment, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

