Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Sponsors Free Bluebikes Adventure Passes Every Monday in August

BOSTON, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Wellness Month, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") is sponsoring free Bluebikes Adventure Passes each Monday in August, beginning August 1, as part of its second annual "Mindful Mondays" initiative. The free passes will be available across the system's 11 municipalities, including Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Newton, Revere, Salem, Somerville and Watertown. Blue Cross is the title sponsor of Bluebikes, which is owned by the municipalities and operated by Lyft.

To take advantage of complimentary passes on "Mindful Mondays," riders can download and open the Bluebikes app, select "Adventure Pass," and enter the appropriate code. Each code will unlock one free Adventure Pass, which includes an unlimited number of two-hour rides during a 24-hour period. The codes are:

August 1 : BlueCrossMindful0801

: BlueCrossMindful0801 August 8 : BlueCrossMindful0808

: BlueCrossMindful0808 August 15: BlueCrossMindful0815

August 22: BlueCrossMindful0822

August 29: BlueCrossMindful0829

Outdoor exercise, such as biking, and mindfulness techniques are known to dramatically improve mental health and reduce depression, anxiety, PTSD and other concerns. One recent study showed that regular physical activity reduces an individual's risk of depression by up to 30%, while participants in another study demonstrated a 60% decrease in anxiety when using a mindfulness training app, developed by Brown University, for at least a month.

"The last several years have reinforced that mental health is essential to overall wellbeing, which is aligned with our commitment to supporting healthy communities across the Commonwealth," said Jeff Bellows, vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs at Blue Cross. "We hope that Metro Boston residents can get outside, practice mindfulness and enjoy a Bluebikes ride during a month that's dedicated to whole-body wellness."

Blue Cross has been the title sponsor of Bluebikes since 2018. By partnering with the municipal owners of Bluebikes, Blue Cross continues to support system growth and accessibility, including station expansions, upgrades and additional bikes. A map of all stations in Metro Boston can be found here.

