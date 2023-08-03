Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Sponsors Free Bluebikes Adventure Passes Every Monday in August for "Mindful Mondays" Initiative

The state's largest health plan is also hosting a free Bluebikes Spin Class as part of "Mindful Mondays" to celebrate National Wellness Month

BOSTON, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Wellness Month, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") is sponsoring free Bluebikes Adventure Passes every Monday in August, beginning August 7, for its third annual "Mindful Mondays" initiative, and is also hosting a free Spin Class on August 28th – the last Monday of the month – to encourage people in the Metro-Boston region to exercise and take care of their mental health. The free Adventure Passes will be available across the system's 13 municipalities, including Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Newton, Revere, Salem, Somerville, and Watertown. Blue Cross is the sponsor of Bluebikes, which is owned by the municipalities and operated by Lyft.

Riders can take advantage of complimentary Adventure Passes on "Mindful Mondays" by downloading and opening the Bluebikes App and entering the appropriate code. Each code will unlock one free Adventure Pass, which includes an unlimited number of two-hour rides during a 24-hour period. The codes for each Monday are as follows:

August 7 : BLUECROSS0807

: BLUECROSS0807 August 14: BLUECROSS0814

August 21: BLUECROSS0821

August 28: BLUECROSS0828

To honor their commitment to providing access to wellness-oriented experiences in support of whole health journeys, BCBSMA is also hosting a free 60-minute Bluebikes Spin Class on August 28th. The class will be first come first serve, open to the public, and will take place at Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park in Boston. Rev'd instructor, Alyssa Pannozzi, will be leading the class, who is also known for their dedication to enhancing mental and physical health.

Biking can help put us in a mindful state - reducing stress, improving your mental and physical health, and even increasing your overall happiness in life, according to Health News. Taking 20-30 minutes away to concentrate solely on exercise can rejuvenate mood and lessen anxiety.

"National Wellness Month serves as a valuable reminder of the crucial role that mental health plays in one's overall wellbeing," said Jeff Bellows, vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs at Blue Cross. "For the third year in a row, we're promoting healthy communities and the power of mindfulness with our 'Mindful Mondays' initiative, and we hope Metro Boston residents can get outside, practice mindfulness and enjoy the whole-body benefits of a Bluebikes ride."

Blue Cross has been the title sponsor of Bluebikes since its launch in May 2018. Through its partnership with the municipal owners of Bluebikes, Blue Cross continues to support system growth and accessibility, including station expansions, upgrades, and additional bikes.

