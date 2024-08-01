BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS SPONSORS FREE BLUEBIKES DAY PASSES ON "MINDFUL MONDAYS" DURING NATIONAL WELLNESS MONTH

Massachusetts' largest health plan creates opportunities for physical exercise via Metro Boston's public bike share system to boost mental wellbeing every Monday in August

BOSTON, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Wellness Month, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") is launching its fourth annual "Mindful Mondays" initiative by offering free Bluebikes Day Passes every Monday in August, starting August 5. This initiative aims to highlight the positive impact mindfulness activities like biking can have on one's overall health and wellbeing.

The free Day Passes are accessible across Bluebikes' 13 municipalities, including Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Newton, Revere, Salem, Somerville, and Watertown. As the title sponsor of Bluebikes, Blue Cross is dedicated to fostering community well-being and mental health. The system is municipally owned and operated under contract by Lyft.

Riders can take advantage of free Day Passes on each "Mindful Monday" by entering the applicable code on the Bluebikes App . Each code will unlock one free Day Pass, which includes unlimited complimentary two-hour pedal bike rides during a 24-hour period, and free ebike unlocks. Riders can also upgrade to ebike rides for an additional per minute fee.

The codes for each Monday are as follows:

August 5 : BLUECROSS05

: BLUECROSS05 August 12: BLUECROSS12

August 19: BLUECROSS19

August 26: BLUECROSS26

Research underscores the mental health benefits of biking. A Healthline report highlights that biking fosters stable mindfulness and alleviates stress, depression, and anxiety. Furthermore, a study by the National Institute of Health (NIH) reveals that outdoor biking enhances cognitive functioning and overall well-being, particularly among older adults.

"This National Wellness Month, we emphasize the critical role of mental health in overall well-being," said Jeff Bellows, vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs at Blue Cross. "For the fourth consecutive year, our 'Mindful Mondays' initiative is committed to nurturing both mental and physical health across Greater Boston. We encourage residents and visitors to harness the benefits of a Bluebikes ride and enhance their health by getting outdoors."

Blue Cross has served as Bluebikes' title sponsor since May 2018 and remains committed to supporting and extending public bike sharing in Greater Boston as a safe, sustainable and accessible public transportation option through its partnership with the municipal owners of Bluebikes and Lyft. In the six years of Blue Cross' sponsorship, the system has doubled in size, adding more than 200 stations, 400 pedal bikes and, most recently, 750 next-generation ebikes to its fleet. Last December, Blue Cross announced its title sponsorship extension through 2031.

About Bluebikes

Bluebikes is public transportation by bike. The system is municipally owned by thirteen cities and towns in eastern Massachusetts, jointly managed by the Cities of Boston, Cambridge, Everett, and Somerville and the Town of Brookline, and operated under contract by Lyft. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is the system's title sponsor. Riders can find approximately 475 stations and 4,000 bikes, including ebikes, across the thirteen municipalities: Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Medford, Malden, Newton, Revere, Salem, Somerville, and Watertown. Since 2011, riders have taken more than 22 million trips on Bluebikes. For more information about Bluebikes, visit bluebikes.com .

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to showing up for everyone like they're the only one and guiding our members to the exceptional health care they deserve – affordably, equitably and seamlessly. In keeping with our commitment, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts