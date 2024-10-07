Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Sponsors Free Bluebikes Day Passes On World Mental Health Day

Unlimited complimentary two-hour classic bike rides and free ebike unlocks on Thursday, October 10 with code: BLUECROSSWMHD

BOSTON, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of World Mental Health Day, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") is sponsoring free Bluebikes Day Passes across Metro Boston on Thursday, October 10, encouraging residents and visitors to boost their mental wellness through outdoor exercise. Riders can enjoy unlimited complimentary two-hour classic bike rides and free ebike unlocks (a per-minute charge will apply for ebike usage after the unlock), allowing them to experience the proven mental benefits of biking such as reduced stress and improved mood. To access the passes, riders can use code BLUECROSSWMHD in the checkout section of the Bluebikes App.

The initiative spans Bluebikes' 13 municipalities, including Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Newton, Revere, Salem, Somerville, and Watertown, while supplies last. The Bluebikes system is municipally owned by thirteen cities and towns in eastern Massachusetts, jointly managed by the Cities of Boston, Cambridge, Everett, and Somerville and the Town of Brookline, and operated under contract by Lyft.

As the title sponsor of Bluebikes, Blue Cross is committed to promoting mental health and well-being in the communities it serves. This marks the fifth consecutive year Blue Cross has sponsored free Bluebikes access in honor of World Mental Health Day, recognizing the critical role physical activity plays in mental wellness. Research from Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health underscores the positive link between exercise and mental health, noting that biking can reduce stress levels and boost mood through the release of endorphins.

"At Blue Cross, we believe mental health is just as important as physical health, and we're committed to supporting both," said Jeff Bellows, vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs at Blue Cross. "By offering free passes on World Mental Health Day, we hope more people will experience the mental and physical benefits of this incredible system and take advantage of the opportunity to support their wellness in a meaningful way."

Blue Cross has served as Bluebikes' title sponsor since May 2018 and remains committed to supporting and extending bike sharing in Greater Boston as a safe, sustainable and accessible public transportation option through its partnership with the municipal owners of Bluebikes and Lyft. Since becoming the title sponsor, Blue Cross has helped the system grow significantly – expanding the fleet by 200%, the service area by 225%, and the number of stations by 150%. The introduction of ebikes last year has further enhanced accessibility and encouraged broader ridership.

Those interested in a free Bluebikes Day Pass on World Mental Health Day can download the Bluebikes App or visit bluebikes.com for more information.

About Bluebikes

Bluebikes is public transportation by bike. The system is municipally owned by thirteen cities and towns in eastern Massachusetts, jointly managed by the Cities of Boston, Cambridge, Everett, and Somerville and the Town of Brookline, and operated under contract by Lyft. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is the system's title sponsor. Riders can find approximately 500 stations and 5,000 bikes, including ebikes, across the thirteen municipalities: Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Medford, Malden, Newton, Revere, Salem, Somerville, and Watertown. Since 2011, riders have taken more than 25 million trips on Bluebikes. For more information about Bluebikes, visit bluebikes.com .

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to showing up for everyone like they're the only one and guiding our members to the exceptional health care they deserve – affordably, equitably and seamlessly. In keeping with our commitment, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts