Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts to Launch New Virtual Primary Care Option

BOSTON, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross MA") is introducing a new virtual primary care option starting Jan. 1, 2023. The new "Virtual Care Team Feature" enables members to receive comprehensive virtual health care through a team that includes dedicated primary care providers who can treat certain mental health issues and provide health coaching from two national health care providers, Carbon Health and Firefly Health. This feature will be included in the majority of Blue Cross MA commercial health plans so that members nationwide can choose to try these innovative care models.

"More consumers are using virtual care and experiencing its benefits, including greater convenience and affordability," said Blue Cross Chief Commercial Officer Patrick Gilligan. "We're excited to offer members access to two primary care practices offering the most comprehensive virtual primary care models we've seen. They go beyond traditional primary care to help members take control of their health in a way that's convenient and fits their lifestyle."

Eligible members can choose their designated virtual primary care provider (PCP) through either Carbon Health or Firefly Health. Each PCP will provide comprehensive virtual primary care with integrated mental health and access to in-person care with in-network providers when needed. The virtual PCP model offers an enhanced experience at lower cost for members, including:

Access to confidential, coordinated virtual care from the member's dedicated care team from the comfort of home – no commuting or extensive wait times

$0 cost share for primary care and mental health visits with designated virtual care team clinicians

cost share for primary care and mental health visits with designated virtual care team clinicians Comprehensive primary care for chronic conditions and integrated mental health support

A welcome kit from your providers that may include certain medical devices, such as a blood pressure cuff, tailored to the member's needs to make virtual visits most effective

Accessible via mobile app and website with multiple communications options including chat/text, video, phone and email

Full access to the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts provider network included within the member's plan for in-person care navigation

provider network included within the member's plan for in-person care navigation Personalized coaching and support for overall health and well-being

"We believe virtual primary care is a safe and effective way to reach patients who have not traditionally engaged with PCPs," said Dr. Ashley Yeats, Blue Cross' vice president of medical operations. "Research shows that patients who have an established primary care physician achieve better health outcomes than those who don't. They are more likely to receive important preventive servicesii, and they have fewer hospitalizations and lower rates of emergency department utilizationiii. In addition, their overall health care spend is loweriv, and they report greater satisfaction with their carev."

"It's clear that consumers today want health care that is convenient, personal, and flexible. Carbon Health simplifies primary care for busy people who want to make progress toward their health goals and easily access and manage their care when and where they need it," said Eren Bali, co-founder and CEO of Carbon Health. "This exciting collaboration with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts now enables us to offer this innovative and affordable program to their members."

"From day one, our work at Firefly has been focused on transforming people's experience with health care," said Fay Rotenberg, Firefly Health CEO. "Using our virtual-first model, we believe patients can get expanded access to their providers for superior care and support, while seeing unparalleled satisfaction, better health outcomes, and lower costs. Everyone deserves access to this type of care experience, and we are pleased to work with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts to provide this unique offering to their members."

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ( bluecrossma.org ) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, equitable and affordable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube, and LinkedIn .

About Carbon Health

Carbon Health is a leading national health care provider with a mission to make great health care accessible. Carbon Health offers primary and urgent care in nearly two-thirds of the U.S. Leveraging its innovative technology platform, Carbon Health delivers its unique brand of care through an omnichannel model designed to meet patients where they are, and ensure continuous care across a variety of access points, including in-person clinics, virtual care and remote patient monitoring (RPM). Carbon Health also focuses on value-based care and other value-add services to employers, health plans, health systems and other ecosystem partners.

Founded in 2015, Carbon Health is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Javelin Venture Partners, Atreides, Blackstone Horizon, Dragoneer Investment Group, Brookfield Technology Partners (BTP), Fifth Wall, Lux Capital, Silver Lake Waterman, DCVC, and Builders VC. To access Carbon Health, download the app (iTunes or Google Play) or visit carbonhealth.com.

About Firefly Health

Firefly Health is a virtual-first care innovator on a mission to offer half-priced health care that's twice as good, clinically and emotionally. Through their virtual primary care service, they deliver an unrivaled member experience that seamlessly integrates primary, behavioral and specialty virtual and in-person care.

By leveraging their proactive care model, hybrid network, clinical navigation, and analytics infrastructure, Firefly aims to dramatically improve accessibility and outcomes while lowering health care costs for all. Learn more at www.firefly.health . Connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

