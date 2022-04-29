Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts to Sponsor Free Bluebikes Adventure Passes Every Sunday in May in Recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month and National Bike Month

Bikers to receive a complimentary Bluebikes pass to share with a friend; Top 10 riders who log the most miles will win annual memberships

BOSTON, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") today announced the launch of "Miles for Mental Health," a month-long Bluebikes campaign to recognize Mental Health Awareness Month and celebrate National Bike Month. The campaign features complimentary Bluebikes rides on National Ride a Bike Day (Sunday, May 1); free Adventure Passes each Sunday in May across the Bluebikes system's 11 municipalities (Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Newton, Revere, Salem, Somerville and Watertown); and the chance to win an annual Bluebikes membership.

Blue Cross, title sponsor of the publicly owned bikeshare system, aims to provide local residents free Adventure Passes as an opportunity to support their mental health and find ways to integrate healthy activities into their routines. Regular exercise, including cycling, can ease stress levels and improve sleep, which is often disrupted by stress, depression and anxiety.

"At Blue Cross, we're dedicated to improving the mental and physical health of our communities," said Jeff Bellows, the organization's vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs. "Our Bluebikes sponsorship reinforces our commitment to the whole individual— mind and body— especially this month at the intersection of Mental Health Awareness Month and National Bike Month. We're excited to provide an opportunity to get outside, experience the full benefits of biking, and focus on self-care and whole-body wellness."

Riders can take advantage of free Adventure Passes on May 1 by downloading the Bluebikes app on a mobile device and selecting "Adventure Pass." Riders can use the following codes to access free Adventure Passes on each ensuing Sunday:

May 8 : BlueMiles08

: BlueMiles08 May 15: BlueMiles15

May 22: BlueMiles22

May 29: BlueMiles29

The initiative also includes "Take a ride, Give a ride," which provides all riders who take a Bluebikes trip on May 1 with a free Adventure Pass to share with a friend, sponsored by the state's largest health plan. "Take a Ride, Give a Ride" aims to reinforce the importance of supporting and reaching out to those who may be struggling with their mental health. Additionally, individuals will be able to track how many miles they ride over the course of the month in the Bluebikes app and anyone who rides over 25 miles between May 1-31 will be entered into a raffle, sponsored by Blue Cross, to win one of ten free annual memberships. (Distance traveled is an estimate based on your total usage time with an assumed average speed of 7.456 miles per hour).

Blue Cross has been the title sponsor of Bluebikes since its launch in May 2018. Through its partnership with the municipal owners of Bluebikes, Blue Cross continues to support system growth and accessibility, including station expansions, upgrades and additional bikes.

About Bluebikes

Bluebikes is public transportation by bike. The system is jointly owned and managed by the Cities of Boston, Cambridge, Everett, Salem and Somerville and the Town of Brookline. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is the system's title sponsor. Riders can find 400 stations and 4,000 bikes across 11 municipalities in Metro Boston. Since 2011, more than 14 million trips have been taken by bike share. For more information about Bluebikes, visit bluebikes.com.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable and equitable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts