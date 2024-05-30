Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Unveils 100 Proud Bluebikes

In celebration of Pride Month, Blue Cross will donate $1 to Fenway Health to support LGBTQIA+ health care for every ride taken on a Pride-themed bike in June

BOSTON, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Pride Month this June, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") is launching 100 rainbow-themed Bluebikes into Greater Boston's bikeshare system to help drive awareness for LGBTQIA+ equality. The "Proud Bikes," available in both pedal and ebike formats, will be accessible throughout the system's 13 municipalities and will be showcased in the Boston Pride Parade on Saturday, June 8. Blue Cross is the title sponsor of Bluebikes, which is owned by the municipalities and operated by Lyft.

To reinforce its support for the LGBTQIA+ community, Blue Cross will donate $1 to Fenway Health for every ride taken on a Pride-themed pedal or ebike in June*. Fenway Health , a longtime partner of Blue Cross, is dedicated to enhancing the health and wellbeing of the LGBTQIA+ community and all diverse communities through innovative, equitable, and accessible health care, supportive services, and transformative research and education.

"Blue Cross is deeply committed to building a health care ecosystem centered on diversity and inclusivity," stated Jeff Bellows, vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs at Blue Cross. "As we reintroduce our 'Proud Bikes' into the Bluebikes system for the fifth year in a row, we are thrilled to support communities coming together to champion LGBTQIA+ rights. This initiative enhances the visibility of this important movement and actively contributes to Fenway Health's crucial work in ensuring equitable health care access and gender affirming care."

"We are grateful for Blue Cross' steadfast commitment to the health and prosperity of the LGBTQIA+ community in Boston," said Adrianna Boulin, Fenway Health Director of Racial Equity, Social Justice & Community Engagement. "Blue Cross remains a pivotal supporter of our essential healthcare, educational, and advocacy efforts. As we commemorate Pride Month, we hope everyone will demonstrate their solidarity and support for the LGBTQIA+ community by hopping on a 'Proud Bike' during this celebratory month."

Blue Cross has served as Bluebikes' title sponsor since May 2018 and remains committed to supporting and extending public bike sharing in Greater Boston as a safe, sustainable and accessible public transportation option through its partnership with the municipal owners of Bluebikes and Lyft. In the six years of Blue Cross' sponsorship, the system has doubled in size, adding more than 200 stations, 400 pedal bikes and, most recently, 750 next-generation ebikes to its fleet. Last December, Blue Cross announced its title sponsorship extension through 2031.

*Blue Cross will donate $1 up to $10,000 for every ride taken on a Blue Cross "Proud Bike" from June 1 - June 30, 2024.

