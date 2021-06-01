Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Unveils 100 Rainbow-Wrapped Bluebikes to Celebrate Pride Month

BOSTON, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Pride Month and in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Boston Pride this June, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") has unveiled 100 Bluebikes wrapped in a rainbow pride-themed design. The "Blue Cross Proud" bikes will be integrated through the month of June across the Bluebikes system's 10 municipalities: Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Newton, Revere, Somerville, and Watertown. Blue Cross is the title sponsor of Bluebikes, Metro Boston's public bike share system. Bluebikes is owned by the municipalities and operated by Lyft.

As part of the month-long initiative and to reflect its continued support of LGBTQ+ pride, Blue Cross will donate $1 for every ride taken on pride-themed Bluebikes through the month of June to Fenway Health in Boston. Blue Cross is a corporate sponsor of Fenway Health, which works to enhance the wellbeing of the individuals in its neighborhood, the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, people living with HIV/AIDS and the broader population through access to the highest quality health care, education, research and advocacy. Fenway was founded in 1971 by area residents, politicians and volunteer medical students who believed that "healthcare is a right, not a privilege."

"Blue Cross is committed to supporting the LGBTQ+ community and to creating a more equitable health care system," said Stephanie Browne, vice president, talent acquisition, and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at Blue Cross. "We are excited to see the pride-themed bikes in the Bluebikes fleet this month. Although Pride festivities look different this year, we're proud to use our Bluebikes sponsorship to raise awareness of LGBTQ+ equality and to continue our support of Fenway Health."

The Blue Cross Proud bikes will be deployed within the more than 300 Bluebikes stations across the system through the end of June. This is the second time Blue Cross has utilized pride-themed bikes to support Fenway Health. In 2019, the company donated $1 for every ride on a pride-themed Bluebike, in collaboration with Lyft, to Fenway Health. Blue Cross is also a founding sponsor of the Massachusetts LGBT Chamber of Commerce and earlier this year received a perfect score on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies- and practices-related LGBTQ workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

"We are grateful to Blue Cross for its ongoing commitment to Fenway Health and our mission," said Ellen LaPointe, chief executive officer at Fenway Health. "It's exciting to know that 100 pride-themed Bluebikes will be deployed this month and that the community will have an opportunity to support our critical care, education, and advocacy in a unique way. We're thankful that this initiative will help us continue to provide care to the LGBTQIA+ community."

"It is important to Blue Cross that we identify meaningful ways to support the LGBTQ+ community and make health care more inclusive and accessible," said Jeff Bellows, vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs at Blue Cross. "We're thrilled to have the opportunity to make an impact through a donation to Fenway Health during Pride Month and look forward to continuing to support Fenway Health's mission."

Blue Cross is in the fourth year of a six-year Bluebikes title sponsorship, which launched in May 2018. Through its partnership with the municipal owners of Bluebikes, Blue Cross continues to support system growth and accessibility, including station expansions, upgrades, and additional bikes.

About Bluebikes

Bluebikes is public transportation by bike. Owned and jointly governed by the municipalities of Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Everett, and Somerville and now serving Arlington, Chelsea, Newton, Revere and Watertown, Bluebikes is a fast, fun, and affordable transportation option. Since launching in 2011, more than 13 million trips have been taken on Bluebikes, including more than two million trips in 2020.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable and equitable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Related Links

http://www.bluecrossma.com

