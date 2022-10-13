BLUE CROSS ENHANCES PRESCRIPTION DRUG AND MENTAL HEALTH BENEFITS FOR POPULAR MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PPO AND HMO PLANS AND OFFERS PLANS WITH $0 MONTHLY PREMIUMS

Medicare beneficiaries have until Dec. 7 to choose one of Blue Cross' highly rated, affordable Medicare Advantage plans [i]

BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For 2023, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross) has added even more enhanced benefits to its popular PPO and HMO Medicare Advantage plans—including expanded prescription drug and mental health benefits—providing older adults with a suite of plans starting with premiums as low as $0 per month.

"We know older adults in Massachusetts want affordable Medicare options that meet their individual needs from a plan they can trust," said Blue Cross Vice President of Medicare Product Eddie Walker. "As the health plan that insures the most Medicare beneficiaries across Massachusettsii and has deep roots in the community, we offer enhanced benefits in areas that matter most to older adults—including lower prescription drug costs and increased access to mental health services—coupled with an unparalleled local service experience."

Blue Cross' popular Medicare Advantage plans may now include:

$0 copay for primary care visits

for primary care visits $0 copay for hundreds of prescription drugs

for hundreds of prescription drugs $0 copay for routine dental visits

for routine dental visits $0 copay for routine vision exams

for routine vision exams $0 copay for routine hearing exams

for routine hearing exams * New * $0 deductible for brand-name drugs

* New * $260 iii toward over-the-counter health care purchases

* New * $35 monthly copay for insulin

* New * Complimentary access to Learn to Live , which provides online, self-directed, coach-supported programs focused on helping people overcome mild to moderate anxiety, depression and insomnia.

, which provides online, self-directed, coach-supported programs focused on helping people overcome mild to moderate anxiety, depression and insomnia. * New * $0 copay for labs

* New * $1,000 per year in dental coverage for services such as exams, fillings and crowns

for services such as exams, fillings and crowns * New * Enhanced fitness reimbursement that now includes pool-only facilities, as well as fitness equipment and virtual classes

that now includes pool-only facilities, as well as fitness equipment and virtual classes * New * Expanded coverage for telehealth visits for physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy, allowing members to see clinicians from the comfort of home

for physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy, allowing members to see clinicians from the comfort of home Allowance for eyewear

Hearing aid benefit

Meal delivery for up to eight weeks after hospitalization or outpatient surgery

Individuals with Medicare can choose the best Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plan for their health care needs during the Oct. 15 - Dec. 7, 2022 annual enrollment period (enrollment is effective Jan. 1, 2023). A Blue Cross Medex or dental plan can be selected any time of the year.

Blue Cross' $0 premium Medicare PPO Blue SaverRx (PPO) and $0 premium Medicare HMO Blue SaverRx (HMO) Medicare Advantage plans provide additional benefits that Medicare doesn't generally cover, such as dental, hearing and vision coverage, an over-the-counter drug benefit, as well as a fitness and weight loss reimbursement benefit up to $400 per calendar year. Blue Cross' Medicare PPO plan provides seniors access to both in- and out-of-network providers with no referrals required.

Blue Cross plans are consistently highly rated, with Medicare Advantage PPO and HMO plans receiving an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars for CY2023 from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. i

To learn more about Blue Cross' broad suite of Medicare coverage options and a list of covered medications, and to find the plan that's right for you:

Visit www.bluecrossma.com/medicare to compare plans

Call Blue Cross' award-winning sales call center iii at 1-800-678-2265 (TTY: 711), from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time, seven days a week, Oct. 1 through March 31. From April 1 through Sept. 30, you can call 8 a.m. through 8 p.m. Eastern time, Monday through Friday.

Medicare beneficiaries also can contact:

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227), 24 hours a day, seven days a week. TTY users call 1-877-486-2048.

Serving the Health Insurance Needs of Everyone (SHINE), 1-800-243-4636. TTY users call 1-800-439-2370.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is an HMO and PPO Plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts depends on contract renewal.

This information is not a complete description of benefits. Contact the plan for more information. Limitations, copayments and restrictions may apply. Benefits, premiums and/or co-payments/co-insurance may change on Jan. 1 of each year. You must continue to pay your Medicare Part B premium.

i Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system.

ii Represents Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplemental Individual and Group plan membership based on data from CMS (www.cms.gov) and Massachusetts DOI (www.mass.gov).

iii This benefit provides members with $65 per quarter toward over-the-counter health care purchases.

iiii SQM Call Center World Class FCR Certification (Retail Sales and Retention) Award for 2020. SQM is not affiliated with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts or CMS, nor is the award given or endorsed by Medicare.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts complies with applicable federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, sex, sexual orientation, or gender identity.

ATENCIÓN: Si habla español, tiene a su disposición servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística. Llame al 1-800-200-4255 (TTY: 711).

ATENÇÃO: Se fala português, encontram-se disponíveis serviços linguísticos, grátis. Ligue para. 1-800-200-4255 (TTY: 711).

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, equitable and affordable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

