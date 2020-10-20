Blue Cross Grants Additional $400,000 in COVID-19 Support to Massachusetts Regional Funds, Community Health Centers, Nonprofits and Teacher Organizations

BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross"), announced an additional $400,000 in grants to nonprofits and regional funds across Massachusetts to support communities of color most impacted by COVID-19, address the ongoing food insecurity crisis and provide support to teachers and students to aid in the safe reopening of schools. These recent donations bring Blue Cross' total value of community COVID-19 support to $10.6 million.

"COVID-19 continues to disproportionately affect communities of color across Massachusetts," said Andrew Dreyfus Blue Cross president and CEO. "We are proud to continue our support of the local regional funds, health centers and nonprofits working on the ground to provide our neighbors - especially those in hardest hit areas - with access to quality health care, nutritious food and needed services."

$270,000 will be distributed as part of Blue Cross' COVID-19 Rapid Response Grants. This second round of grants is awarding $10,000 to 27 organizations serving communities of color most impacted by COVID-19. The first round of grants, distributed in April, provided $240,000 in funding to 24 community organizations supporting essential and front-line organizations addressing food access, basic needs, and support to first responders, health care and retail workers.

Blue Cross is also contributing $125,000 to support teachers and students during school re-openings and remote learning. Funding will be awarded to the American Federation of Teachers and The Massachusetts Child, a charitable organization founded by Massachusetts Teachers Association members in 1996 to help students struggling with financial need. Through Blue Cross' support, teachers will be able to access support to purchase supplies including personal protective equipment and technology to facilitate online learning as well as necessities for students in need like hygiene materials and warm winter clothing.

Below is the list of 27 organizations awarded $10,000 grants as part of the second round of COVID-19 Rapid Response Grants.

Regional Foundations Community Health Centers Not-for-profits • Cape Cod Foundation • Community Foundation for Southeastern Massachusetts • Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts • Essex County Community Foundation • Greater Lowell Community Foundation • Greater Worcester Community Foundation • Caring Health Center (Springfield) • Dimock Community Health Center (Boston) • Edward M Kennedy Community Health Center (Worcester) • Family HealthCare Center at SSTAR (Fall River) • Fenway Community Health Center (Boston) • Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center (Boston) • Lowell Community Health Center (Lowell) • Lynn Community Health Center (Lynn) • Manet Community Health Center (Quincy) • Mattapan Community Health Center (Boston) • Outer Cape Health Services (Cape Cod) • Whittier Street Health Center (Boston) • Black Economic Justice Institute (Statewide) • Boys & Girls Club of Holyoke (Holyoke) • Boys & Girls Club of Lowell (Lowell) • Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes Foundation (Statewide) • Father's Uplift (Boston) • GreenRoots (Chelsea) • Lenny Zakim Fund (Statewide) • Massachusetts Census Equity Fund (Statewide) • Roca (Chelsea, Boston, Lynn, Holyoke, Springfield)

