Blue Cross offers range of Medicare options, including $0 HMO and $0 PPO plans

BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross) is offering a broad suite of highly rated Medicare options to fit every budget, including a $0 HMO Medicare Advantage plan, a $0 PPO Medicare Advantage plan and several other plans with a premium under $100 per month.

"We are proud of the fact that more Medicare beneficiaries choose our plans than any other health plan in Massachusettsii," said Ken Arruda, vice president of Medicare markets for Blue Cross. "This year, we are excited to offer several affordable Medicare options for beneficiaries to choose from."

Individuals with Medicare can choose the best Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plan for their health care needs during the Oct. 15-Dec. 7, 2019, annual enrollment period, and enrollment is effective Jan. 1, 2020. A Blue Cross Medex or dental plan can be selected at any time of the year.

On the Medicare Advantage side, our $0 Medicare HMO Blue SaverRx (HMO) and $0 Medicare PPO Blue SaverRx (PPO) plans provide additional benefits that Medicare doesn't generally cover, and they also include Part D prescription drug coverage. Our Medicare Advantage plans may also include routine dental, hearing and vision coverage, as well as a fitness and weight loss reimbursement benefit up to $400 per calendar year. Our PPO plan provides seniors access to both in-network and out-of-network providers with no referral requirements, and both plans are good options for those who prefer coordinated care through their primary care physician.

For the fourth year in a row, our Blue MedicareRx Prescription Drug Plan (PDP) received 5 out of 5 starsi from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for 2020, once again making us the only PDP individual plan with a five-star rating in New England.i Our Medicare Advantage PPO and HMO plans are also high-rated plans at 4.5 and 4 stars out of 5, respectively, for 2020.i

To learn more about Blue Cross' broad suite of Medicare coverage options and a list of covered medications and to find the plan that's right for you:

Visit our website, www.bluecrossma.com/medicare , to use the online comparison tool.

, to use the online comparison tool. Call our award-winning sales call center iii at 1-800-678-2265 (TTY: 711), from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time , seven days a week, Oct. 1 through Dec. 31 . From Jan. 1 through Sept. 30 , you can call us 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. Eastern time , Monday through Friday.

Medicare beneficiaries also can contact:

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227), 24 hours a day, seven days a week. TTY users call 1-877-486-2048.

Serving the Health Information Needs of Everyone (SHINE), 1-800-243-4636.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is an HMO and PPO Plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts depends on contract renewal.

Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc., Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Inc., Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont are the legal entities which have contracted as a joint enterprise with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and are the risk-bearing entities for Blue MedicareRx (PDP) plans. The joint enterprise is a Medicare-approved Part D Sponsor. Enrollment in Blue MedicareRx (PDP) depends on contract renewal.

This information is not a complete description of benefits. Contact the plan for more information. Limitations, copayments and restrictions may apply. Benefits, premiums and/or co-payments/co-insurance may change on January 1 of each year. You must continue to pay your Medicare Part B premium.

i Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system.

ii Represents Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplemental Individual and Group plan membership based on data from CMS ( www.cms.gov ) and Massachusetts DOI ( www.mass.gov ).

iii SQM Contact Center World Class CX Certification (Retail Sales and Retention) Award for 2018. SQM is not affiliated with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts or CMS, nor is the award given or endorsed by Medicare.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts complies with applicable federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, sex, sexual orientation, or gender identity.

ATENCIÓN: Si habla español, tiene a su disposición servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística. Llame al 1-800-200-4255 (TTY: 711).

ATENÇÃO: Se fala português, encontram-se disponíveis serviços linguísticos, grátis. Ligue para. 1-800-200-4255 (TTY: 711).

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.com) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Y0014_19230_M

S2893_19141_M

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Related Links

http://www.bluecrossma.com

