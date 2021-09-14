Blue Diamond Growers Applauds Biden's Nominee for USTR Chief Agriculture Negotiator

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Diamond Growers, the world's leading almond marketer and processor, applauds the nomination of Elaine Trevino for United States Trade Representative Chief Agriculture Negotiator. This welcomed announcement marks a wonderful appointment for U.S. trade policy and American agriculture.

The knowledge and experience Trevino acquired as Deputy Secretary at the California Department of Food and Agriculture across two administrations brought skilled advocacy to the almond industry when she took the role as President of the Almond Alliance of California. Under Trevino, the Almond Alliance leveraged its industry's economic value, commitment to stewardship and its 7,600 family growers to promote and protect almond farming in California. Her efforts brought needed attention to almonds and in turn all specialty crops garnering these farmers direct payment assistance from USDA for the first time when retaliatory tariffs were crippling their operations.

"Elaine's focused leadership provided remarkable support and recognition for California almond growers throughout her tenure at the Almond Alliance. Her skilled advocacy and expertise also benefited all California specialty crops producing 2/3 of the nation's fresh fruit and vegetables. Elaine's discipline, patience, and resilience to focus efforts to find creative solutions will serve American agriculture and American trade policy well. On behalf of our 3,000 grower-owners, I thank President Biden and his Administration for this nomination and urge the Senate to confirm." Mark Jansen, CEO

