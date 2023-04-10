Blue Faery Grants Award for Liver Cancer Research



Dr. Daneng Li, Associate Professor and Medical Oncologist at City of Hope, wins a $15K grant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Faery: The Adrienne Wilson Liver Cancer Association proudly announces the annual Blue Faery Award (BFA) for Excellence in Liver Cancer Research. Primary liver cancer, also known as Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC), is the third leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide. Blue Faery created the award to recognize medical professionals who develop innovative research in HCC.

Dr. Daneng Li

Upon receiving the award, Dr. Li stated, "Oh wow! Thanks so much. I'm so very honored to receive this amazing Award. Very grateful to your entire organization and what you are doing."

Dr. Daneng Li is an Associate Professor and leads the Liver Cancer Collaborative Program within the Department of Medical Oncology & Therapeutics Research at the City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center. Through innovative clinical trials ranging from novel immunotherapy, cellular therapy, and patient assessments, Dr. Li focuses on improving the lives of patients with liver cancer. Dr. Li has authored articles on liver cancer published in peer-reviewed journals such as the New England Journal of Medicine, Lancet Oncology, and JAMA Oncology. For his efforts, he received the inaugural national 40 Under 40 in Cancer Award in 2018.

President Andrea Wilson Woods said, "The award process becomes more competitive each year. Dr. Li is doing incredible research that improves the lives of those living with advanced liver cancer. We are proud to give him a grant of $15,000 to develop his work further." Andrea started Blue Faery in honor of her sister Adrienne, who died of HCC at age 15. Blue Faery announces the winner on Adrienne's birthday. She would have been 37 years old this year.

This year's award was made possible by AstraZeneca.

Blue Faery's mission is to prevent, treat, and cure primary liver cancer through research, education, and advocacy. Blue Faery hosts an online Liver Cancer Community for patients and caregivers. Blue Faery provides free comprehensive patient education with its Patient Resource Guides for Liver Cancer (HCC). Blue Faery created Love Your Liver, a public awareness campaign about the early detection and prevention of liver disease and cancer.





SOURCE Blue Faery