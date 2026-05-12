Featuring six emerging creators with more than 40 million combined followers, the initiative gives brands real-time access to cultural insight that drives engagement and growth

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Hour Studios today announced the launch of the Blue Hour Board of Creators, a structured advisory program connecting brands with creators representing nearly 40 million combined followers to deliver faster, more culturally informed marketing insight.

Blue Hour Studios, the creator and content division of Horizon Media Holdings, created the Board to address a widening gap between brand planning and real-time audience behavior as AI-generated content scales, platform algorithms shift, and marketers operate under tighter timelines and budgets.

Blue Hour Studios Launches Board of Creators to Connect Brands Directly to Culture

"The pace and scale of disruption across the creator economy and marketing industry demand a more coordinated, candid dialogue between the people shaping culture and the executives responsible for engaging with it," said the Sarah Bachman, EVP, Head of Blue Hour Studios. "Today, creators and marketers are navigating parallel challenges in isolation, from the rapid rise of AI-generated content diluting attention, to constantly shifting platform algorithms that redefine reach and relevance overnight. At the same time, brand teams are facing internal restructuring, tighter budgets, and consumer behavior that is evolving faster than traditional planning cycles can accommodate. This board is designed to create a trusted forum for ongoing, off-the-record conversations that surface real concerns, sharpen perspectives, and drive more adaptive, informed marketing strategies."

The Board is designed as a working forum rather than a traditional advisory panel. It operates through quarterly private sessions that integrate creator perspective directly into marketing decision-making.

Sessions begin with a trend-focused discussion where creators surface emerging shifts across culture, commerce, and platform behavior. A guided conversation follows on a timely marketing priority, with creators prepared in advance to ensure informed dialogue. The session concludes with a direct exchange between creators and senior brand leaders to pressure-test strategy and gather real-time feedback.

The inaugural cohort includes Overheard (Justyna Gawlik), Chris and Brock of Yummertime, Neha Sridhar, Makho Ndlovu, and Corey Bonalewicz. Collectively, they span culture, lifestyle, sports, fashion, comedy, and home innovation and reach nearly 40 million followers across Instagram, TikTok, and X, giving brands direct access to how audiences discover and engage with content.

"As creators, we are often the starting point for how audiences discover, engage, and build trust with brands," said Bonalewicz. "We shape the top of the funnel in ways that feel organic, immediate, and culturally in tune. Being part of this Board creates a space where those insights can directly inform brand strategy, leading to smarter, more authentic connections from the very first touchpoint."

For creators, the Board provides direct access to senior brand leaders, enabling real-time input on marketing decisions and creating opportunities for deeper partnerships and long-term collaboration.

The program also includes press and PR visibility, with creators featured in media opportunities and social amplification that extends reach for both talent and Blue Hour Studios. Participants will also attend select in-person events with brand executives to deepen relationships and expand collaboration opportunities.

The initiative launches with a one-year term and optional renewal to allow for continuity while introducing new perspectives over time.

Blue Hour Studios continues to expand as brands prioritize creator-led and social-first strategies. Its client roster includes SharkNinja, Cologuard, ADT, and Dave's Hot Chicken, supporting campaigns designed to translate cultural relevance into measurable business outcomes.

With the launch of the Blue Hour Board of Creators, the company formalizes a direct integration between creators and brand strategy, positioning real-time cultural insight as a driver of marketing performance.

About Blue Hour Studios

Blue Hour Studios is the social-led affiliate of Horizon Media Holdings, helping brands become magnetic through audience-first strategy and creativity. The agency delivers culturally informed creative and creator partnerships, builds engaged communities online and in real life, and combines media planning with analytics to drive measurable business growth. By fusing insights, creativity, and creator-led collaboration, Blue Hour Studios turns culture into impact for modern brands.

SOURCE Horizon Media