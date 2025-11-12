Blue Is the New Black! Princess Cruises "Blue Friday" Deals Available Now

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Move over Black Friday! Princess Cruises is sailing into the holiday season with a "Blue Friday" deal that is perfect for everyone on holiday gift lists. Available now through Monday, November 24, this limited-time offer features instant savings of up to $250, 50% off cruise fares, and complimentary fares for third and fourth guests—making it the most festive and valuable promotion of the year. Then, from November 25 to December 2, enjoy Instant Savings of up to $800. Princess Cruises' past guests have early access to book this Instant Savings offer immediately.

Princess Cruises “Blue Friday” Deals Available Now

"The gift of travel is one of the most meaningful presents you can give, and this year's 'Blue Friday' sale makes it easier than ever to share unforgettable experiences with loved ones," said Marie Lee Princess Cruises Chief Marketing Officer. "Whether planning a muti-generational family vacation, an active voyage of discovery, or simply a care-free getaway, these limited-time savings offer incredible value across our entire global cruise lineup."

With extended pre-"Blue Friday" savings, shoppers have a wider booking window to secure the best cruise vacation deal, complete with their preferred destination, stateroom accommodations, and amenity options.

Shoppers can enjoy "Blue Friday" savings from an array of inspiring destinations across the globe, including the Mediterranean, Alaska, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mexico, Hawaiian Islands, Tahiti, California Coast, Northern Europe, British Isles, Greenland, South America & Antarctica and even World Cruises.

The Princess Cruises "Blue Friday" sale ends at 11:59 p.m. PST on December 2, 2025, and is available to residents of the 50 United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Bermuda and the District of Columbia. Some restrictions apply, with standard terms and conditions for all bookings. More details about this limited-time offer can be found at www.princess.com/cruise-deals-promotions/limited-time-offer.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at princess.com .

About Princess Cruises:

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. Star Princess, the brand's newest and most innovative ship, launched October 2025, and sister ship to Sun Princess, named Condé Nast Traveler Mega Ship of the Year for a second consecutive year. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

