FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a drydock in Singapore, Crown Princess has set sail, unveiling exciting new guest experiences, including the addition of O'Malley's Irish Pub and a redesigned Gatsby's Casino. The 113,561-ton ship, carrying 3,080 guests, also underwent general refurbishments and the addition of a new EFFY Lounge, alongside the transformation of key venues that enhance the service Princess in known and loved for:

Crown Princess Returns from Drydock Featuring Popular O’Malley’s Irish Pub, Redesigned Casino, and Fresh Enhancements

O'Malley's Irish Pub

Princess' highly popular Irish pub concept serves classic comfort food pub-style, from hearty burgers and fish and chips to late-night bites, paired with an extensive beverage selection featuring curated beer and whiskey flights. The venue offers seating for 134 guests, including 12 at the bar, creating a spacious yet cozy atmosphere. Live music makes O'Malley's a welcoming gathering place where memories are made (Formerly Wheelhouse Bar).

Gatsby's Casino

Guests can try their luck at traditional casino games, from blackjack and roulette to slots, in the newly reimagined Gatsby's Casino. The refreshed layout enhances guest comfort and fun, featuring a redesigned casino bar, upgraded gaming equipment including the latest slot machine themes, and an updated casino cashier area.

EFFY Lounge and High-End Vault

Featuring pieces of the New York City-based jewelry brand known for is craftsmanship and high-quality gemstones (formerly Internet Café).

"Every drydock is an opportunity to elevate the guest experience, and Crown Princess' latest enhancements reflect our ongoing commitment to evolve and modernize our onboard offerings," said Lorna Warren, Princess Cruises Vice President Hotel Operations and Guest Experience. "From introducing guest-favorite venues like O'Malley's Irish Pub to refreshing our casino experience, these updates ensure Crown Princess is perfectly positioned to deliver an unforgettable season as she sails Down Under for our upcoming Australia season and World Cruise."

Upcoming Itineraries for Crown Princess

Fresh from her revitalization, Crown Princess arrives in Sydney on January 4, 2026, for a series of Australia cruises through May 2026. On May 10, 2026, Crown Princess departs on a 114-day World Cruise, roundtrip from Sydney. More details about Crown Princess, including cruises on sale now, can be found here.

