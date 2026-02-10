Blue Lizard® Expands Beyond SPF With Debut of After Sun Soothing Lotion

Trusted Suncare Brand Brings 25 Years of Expertise to Post-Sun Care

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revance announced today the launch of Blue Lizard® After Sun Soothing Lotion, marking the brand's first step beyond sun protection and a significant evolution for the trusted suncare leader. Backed by 25 years of expertise and loved by families and dermatologists alike, Blue Lizard brings its legacy of simplified, effective formulas to essential post-sun care.

Blue Lizard After Sun Soothing Lotion

Designed to cool, hydrate, and comfort sun-stressed skin, Blue Lizard After Sun Soothing Lotion features a lightweight, fast-absorbing formula that delivers immediate hydration without greasy or sticky residue. Formulated with soothing Aloe Vera and Cucumber Extract, After Sun Soothing Lotion helps calm skin and visibly reduce the look of redness, while Shea Butter and humectants replenish moisture and restore hydration after time outdoors.

"After 25 years of protecting skin in the sun, expanding into after-sun care was a natural next step for Blue Lizard, " said Nicole Watson, SVP, Therapeutics Marketing. "Even with sunscreen, skin gets stressed in the sun - losing vital moisture and getting irritated by sweat, environmental factors like chlorine, sand, wind, and exposure to airborne pollutants."

"Post-sun care plays an important role in maintaining healthy skin," said Marisa Garshick, MD, board-certified dermatologist. "A lightweight, soothing lotion like Blue Lizard After Sun Soothing Lotion helps calm visible redness and replenish hydration without irritating sensitive or sun-stressed skin."

Dermatologist-tested and suitable for sensitive skin, Blue Lizard After Sun Soothing Lotion is hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, vegan, and cruelty-free. The formula is free from parabens, phthalates, and synthetic fragrances, and is enriched with Australian Desert Peach and Lime Extracts to provide antioxidant support and help skin look healthy and revitalized after sun exposure.

Blue Lizard After Sun Soothing Lotion is available online on Amazon and in stores at Target, Walmart, and other retailers. For more information, visit www.bluelizardsunscreen.com.

About Blue Lizard

For over 25 years, Blue Lizard has been a trusted name in sun protection, offering a comprehensive range of mineral sunscreens designed to safeguard all skin types. Our dermatologist- and pediatrician-recommended 100% mineral formulas are free from fragrances, parabens, and phthalates that can irritate sensitive skin and are free from oxybenzone and octinoxate, aligning with our "We Love the Reef™" initiative to protect delicate marine ecosystems. Featuring Smart Cap® Technology, Blue Lizard product packaging also lets consumers know when harmful UV rays are present and reminds them to reapply. Blue Lizard is owned by Crown Laboratories, Inc., a Revance company.

About Revance

Revance is a fast-growing, highly acquisitive, global aesthetics and skincare company committed to delivering innovative aesthetics and market-leading skincare solutions across every stage of life. With a differentiated portfolio and market position, Revance meets the evolving needs of patients and consumers worldwide through continued innovation and the commercialization of new products and treatments. Driving innovation beyond convention, Revance continues to expand its global footprint, with distribution spanning 60 countries and a significant opportunity to enter new markets.

Revance's balanced portfolio includes innovative products in the aesthetics space such as DAXXIFY® (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection, the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers by Teoxane SA, and SkinPen®, an industry-leading microneedling device. RHA® technology is proprietary to and manufactured in Switzerland by Teoxane SA, and Revance is an independent distributor of Teoxane SA to supply the RHA Collection of dermal fillers to the U.S. market. In addition, Revance's consumer skincare portfolio includes leading brands such as PanOxyl®, Blue Lizard®, and StriVectin®.

RHA® is a trademark of TEOXANE SA.

Learn more at Revance.com and RevanceAesthetics.com . Please see DAXXIFY® full Prescribing Information , including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide .

SOURCE Revance