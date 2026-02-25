PanOxyl Expands Acne Expertise with New Acne Cleansing Bar with 2% Salicylic Acid

Dermatologist-recommended brand delivers targeted pore-clearing power in a bar for face and body

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revance today announced the expansion of the PanOxyl® portfolio with the launch of its PanOxyl Acne Cleansing Bar with 2% Salicylic Acid, expanding the brand's trusted acne-fighting portfolio with a powerful, yet gentle, solution designed to clear existing breakouts and help prevent new ones - anywhere acne happens.

PanOxyl Acne Cleansing Bar with 2% Salicylic Acid

Developed for both face and body use, the new bar reinforces PanOxyl's leadership in effective, dermatologist-recommended acne care. The introduction builds on the strong consumer demand and momentum of PanOxyl's existing cleansing bars, offering an additional option for those seeking proven acne ingredients in a simple, no-nonsense format.

Formulated with 2% salicylic acid, a clinically proven acne-fighting active, the PanOxyl Acne Cleansing Bar penetrates pores to remove dirt, excess oil, and dead skin cells that can lead to breakouts. With consistent use, skin appears clearer and smoother, with fewer blackheads, whiteheads, and pimples.

"Salicylic acid is a gold-standard ingredient in acne care because it works inside the pore to address breakouts at the source," said Marisa Garshick, MD. "A cleansing bar offers an effective and practical way to treat acne on both the face and body, especially when combined with ingredients that support skin comfort."

Designed to deliver results without compromise, the new bar combines acne-fighting performance with nourishing ingredients. Zinc PCA helps control excess oil and reduce shine, mandelic acid gently exfoliates to improve the look of skin texture, and shea butter helps moisturize and soften skin so it feels clean without feeling stripped.

"PanOxyl has earned its leadership position by staying relentlessly focused on what actually works in acne care," said Nicole Watson, Senior Vice President, Therapeutics Marketing. "This new cleansing bar brings the pore-cleaning power of 2% salicylic acid into a format consumers already love, reinforcing our commitment to delivering dermatologist-recommended solutions that are both powerful and practical."

The PanOxyl Acne Cleansing Bar is now available exclusively at Target. For more information, visit www.panoxyl.com .

About PanOxyl®

Known for its #1 selling dermatologist-recommended acne products in the U.S., PanOxyl offers a full line of acne-prone skin care products designed to cleanse, manage, and moisturize to reveal your best-looking skin. Always backed by science, PanOxyl has been used and trusted by millions around the world for the last 50 years. For more information about PanOxyl or its products, visit www.panoxyl.com.

About Revance

Revance is a global company developing, producing, and distributing industry-leading, differentiated products across aesthetics, skincare, and therapeutics. Revance drives innovation beyond convention to offer treatment options for individuals across generations. The Company's vision is to redefine excellence in aesthetics, skincare, and therapeutics through science-powered innovation, with an unwavering commitment to its providers, patients, and consumers. Revance's award-winning products are the result of robust research and development, a cornerstone for the Company, driven by renowned scientists. For more information about Revance, please visit us at www.revance.com.

SOURCE Revance