Revance Announces Launch of New StriVectin® Barrier Restore+ Collection

A Leader in Clinically Tested Skincare and Barrier Health Launches its First Fragrance-Free, Sensitive Skin Line to Soothe Skin and Address Visible Signs of Aging

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revance is proud to introduce the latest addition to its prestige clinical skincare brand, StriVectin, with the launch of the new Barrier Restore+ Collection, debuting with two innovative products: the Barrier Restore+ Soothing Ceramide Cream and Barrier Restore+ Soothing Milky Mist.

StriVectin® Barrier Restore+ Collection

Barrier Restore+ Soothing Ceramide Cream is a fragrance-free, hypoallergenic nourishing ceramide cream clinically proven to strengthen the skin barrier and target the visible signs of a weakened barrier that can contribute to skin aging.* This formula helps increase skin moisture, improve the appearance of skin texture, reduce redness and smooth the appearance of fine lines for stronger, younger looking skin.*

Barrier Restore+ Soothing Milky Mist delivers instant hydration and calms skin.* The restorative, milky formula envelopes the complexion in a fine, delicate mist, providing a surge of barrier-boosting moisture that can be used anytime throughout the day. The mist helps strengthen and soothe skin for a healthy, radiant glow, without any tacky residue.* In clinical testing, 90% agreed their skin felt immediately cooled and refreshed.*

Both formulas feature the brand's new Turmeric-146 Peptide™, which helps reduce redness and strengthen skin's resiliency to address skin barrier damage.* This powerful ingredient is combined with StriVectin's NIA-114®, an optimized form of Niacin (Vitamin B3) clinically proven to strengthen the skin barrier. Both formulas are fragrance-free, and the Barrier Restore+ Soothing Ceramide Cream has received the Seal of Acceptance from the National Rosacea Society.

"As more consumers experience sensitive and sensitized skin, there's a growing need for formulas that support and restore barrier health," said Sumita Butani, SVP, StriVectin & Upstream Marketing. "Guided by more than 35 years of established research in skin barrier health, we're proud to introduce the Barrier Restore+ line, a clinically proven collection created to give sensitive skin the strength and support it needs while delivering visible results for skin that actually looks and feels younger."

"The combination of ceramides and peptides makes this an excellent choice for anyone with a compromised skin barrier or those looking to maintain optimal barrier health," said Dr. Mara Weinstein Velez, M.D., Board-Certified Dermatologist. "It's fragrance-free, hypoallergenic formula is suitable for all skin types and helps promote calm, balanced skin."

In addition to our website, StriVectin Barrier Restore+ Soothing Ceramide Cream ($69.00, 1.7oz) and StriVectin Barrier Restore+ Soothing Milky Mist ($39.00, 1.7oz) are available at Ulta stores and online via Ulta.com and Amazon.

*Data on file.

About StriVectin

StriVectin is an award-winning prestige clinically tested skincare brand backed by over 35 years of clinical research in skin longevity. Fueled by its mission to empower women at every stage of their skincare journey, StriVectin delivers advanced, targeted formulas to solve for aging skin's most challenging concerns. As innovators in skin science, all formulas feature StriVectin's proprietary NIA-114 technology. This powerhouse molecule has been clinically proven to strengthen the skin's barrier, enhance the performance of other ingredients, and help skin act younger and appear more youthful. StriVectin's results are real, visible, and validated by independent clinical studies on every product - it's how we built a winning portfolio. Cruelty-free, paraben-free, and suitable for all skin types.

StriVectin products are available through top department stores and specialty retailers across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Our corporate headquarters are in Nashville, TN. For more details, visit strivectin.com .

About Revance

Revance is a global company developing, producing, and distributing industry-leading, differentiated products across aesthetics, skincare, and therapeutics. Revance drives innovation beyond convention to offer treatment options for individuals across generations. The Company's vision is to redefine excellence in aesthetics, skincare, and therapeutics through science-powered innovation, with an unwavering commitment to its providers, patients, and consumers. Revance's award-winning products are the result of robust research and development, a cornerstone for the Company, driven by renowned scientists. For more information about Revance, please visit us at www.revance.com.

