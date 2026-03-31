Blue Owl Capital Announces $2.9 Billion Final Close for Asset Special Opportunities Fund

Final Close in Excess of $2.5 Billion Target

Diversified Asset-based Opportunistic Credit Fund with Flexible Deployment across Market Cycles

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL), a leading alternative asset manager, today announced the final close of Blue Owl Asset Special Opportunities Fund IX ("ASOF IX" or "the Fund") with approximately $2.9 billion of total capital commitments, exceeding its original target of $2.5 billion.

ASOF IX is a diversified, asset-backed opportunistic strategy that employs a flexible mandate with the ability to allocate dynamically throughout changing market conditions. The strategy reflects Blue Owl's continued conviction that asset-based finance is an important area of private credit, where carefully structured capital solutions are well positioned to support evolving market needs and long term growth.

Blue Owl's Co-CEOs, Doug Ostrover and Marc Lipschultz, highlighted: "We believe Blue Owl's advantage in asset-based finance is built on the depth and tenure of the team, our highly differentiated sourcing network, and our proprietary, data-driven underwriting. These capabilities allow us to originate and scale complex transactions with consistency and discipline. As the market continues to expand, we believe our platform is uniquely positioned to lead in delivering high-quality, asset-backed solutions and differentiated outcomes for our investors."

Craig Packer, Co-President and Head of Credit at Blue Owl, added: "The strong investor support behind ASOF IX reflects both the growing role of asset-based finance and the structural shift underway across private credit. We are seeing an increasingly attractive opportunity set, driven by market dislocation, complexity, and the demand for flexible capital. With scale, sourcing, and underwriting at the core of the strategy, we remain focused on disciplined deployment, generating durable income, and delivering consistent performance across cycles."

Ivan Zinn, Head of Alternative Credit at Blue Owl said: "Asset-based finance represents an important area of private credit, offering a diversifier to corporate direct lending that provides downside protection and opportunity for upside convexity. We believe that ASOF IX will support our continued focus on capturing attractive risk adjusted returns across market environments, while maintaining a disciplined approach to underwriting and risk management."

The Fund is managed by Blue Owl's Alternative Credit team and supported by a tenured group of investment professionals with deep expertise in alternative credit, a track record of working together across market cycles, and a disciplined focus on delivering durable, risk-adjusted returns.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "would," "should," "future," "propose," "target," "goal," "objective," "outlook" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions available under applicable securities laws and speak only as of the date made. Blue Owl assumes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Blue Owl's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of strategic acquisitions; costs related to acquisitions; the inability to maintain the listing of Blue Owl's shares on the New York Stock Exchange; Blue Owl's ability to manage growth; Blue Owl's ability to execute its business plan and meet its projections; potential litigation involving Blue Owl; changes in applicable laws or regulations; and the possibility that Blue Owl may be adversely affected by other economic, business, geo-political and competitive factors.

About Blue Owl

Blue Owl (NYSE: OWL) is a leading asset manager that is redefining alternatives®. With over $307 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2025, we invest across three multi-strategy platforms: Credit, Real Assets, and GP Strategic Capital. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, we provide businesses with private capital solutions to drive long-term growth and offer institutional investors, individual investors, and insurance companies differentiated alternative investment opportunities that aim to deliver strong performance, risk-adjusted returns, and capital preservation.

Together with approximately 1,365 experienced professionals globally, Blue Owl brings the vision and discipline to create the exceptional. To learn more, visit www.blueowl.com.

Investor Contact

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SOURCE Blue Owl Capital