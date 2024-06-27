Blue Owl Capital Announces Key Institutional Hires to Expand Existing Client Coverage Across Europe

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL), a leading alternative asset manager, today announced several European-based hires within its Institutional Team as it looks to expand its presence across the region. These recent hires are consistent with the firm's commitment to engage more deeply with key clients and prospects across the region.

The recent increase in European based institutional support follows Blue Owl's hiring of Michael Burns, who joined in the Spring of 2023 as a Managing Director and Head of Institutional Business Development across EMEA. Before joining Blue Owl, Michael was an Executive Vice President at PIMCO, a global asset management firm focused on fixed income, private credit and real estate. He held several roles over 20 years at PIMCO, most recently as head of the UK, Ireland and EMEA Consultant Relations business. Prior to that, he was head of the Nordic Region. Michael began his career as an Analyst at TCW in the Mortgage-Backed and Asset-Backed Securities Group.

The additional Blue Owl hires include:

Antonis Maggoutas joined in March 2024, and is focused on leading institutional business development efforts across all Blue Owl platforms in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. He is based in Frankfurt, where the firm has recently opened an office. Before joining Blue Owl, Antonis led the DACH business development team at Federated Hermes. Prior to that, he was at Barclays Investment Bank based out of London. Before joining Barclays, he worked at Legg Mason Global Asset Management covering DACH, Scandinavia and BeNeLux. Antonis began his career as an Associate at SEI Investments in their private banking and wealth division in London.

Antonia O'Connor, the former Head of EMEA Business Development at Magnetar Financial, was hired as a Managing Director and Senior Credit Product Specialist on the Institutional Business Development team. Antonia, who joined Blue Owl in June 2024, will be based in London, and lead the team responsible for overseeing the asset manager's private credit business across EMEA. Antonia, working closely with the regional institutional sales teams, will engage with prospective and existing clients across the region, providing support and expertise on Blue Owl's various products offerings.

Leo Houtekamer also started in June 2024 as a Consultant, leading Institutional Business Development efforts in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg. Leo joins Blue Owl after over ten years at Intermediate Capital Group (ICG), where he was a Managing Director and focused on Marketing and Investor Relations for the Benelux. Prior to his time at ICG, he was responsible for European business development at Putnam Investments for nearly five years. Prior to Putnam, he was a Senior Managing Director at Bear Stearns and an Executive Director at JP Morgan.

Johan Stromberg will join Blue Owl in July 2024 as a Managing Director, leading institutional business development for the Nordics and based in London. Johan was most recently the Head of Business Development for the Nordics and the Netherlands at Arcmont Asset Management. Prior to joining Arcmont in October 2020, Johan was the CEO of the Swedish branch for Bank of New York Investment Management and responsible for building out the investment management business in the region from 2017 onwards. Before joining Bank of New York IM, Johan built the Nordic business for Hermes Investment Management, an ESG and engagement focused UK based asset manager. Johan spent the first half of his career in Investment Banking working for Lehman Brothers, IXIS, Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein and HSBC.

The new hires will join Blue Owl's existing European Institutional Business team, including Principals Janine Phillips and Jennifer Singer who are based in London.

James Clarke, Global Head of Blue Owl's Institutional Business said, "Michael is building out a stellar team to cover the highly sophisticated and diverse European market. As Blue Owl continues to scale our global institutional footprint, we approach each market with a focus on true partnership. We also ensure those on the ground are deeply knowledgeable and experienced in the unique needs and nuances of each market, fully understanding that a one size fits all approach will not work. We look forward to what the team can accomplish in Europe over the long-term."

About Blue Owl

Blue Owl (NYSE: OWL) is a leading asset manager that is redefining alternatives.

With over $174 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2024, Blue Owl invests across three multi-strategy platforms: Credit, GP Strategic Capital, and Real Estate. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, Blue Owl provides businesses with private capital solution to drive long-term growth and offer institutional and individual investors differentiated alternative investment opportunities that aim to deliver strong performance, risk-adjusted returns, and capital preservation.

Together with over 725 experienced professionals globally, Blue Owl brings the vision and discipline to create the exceptional. To learn more, visit www.blueowl.com.

