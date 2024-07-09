Blue Owl Capital announces new senior IR hires for DACH

€162bn ( USD 174bn ) alternative asset manager rapidly establishing EMEA footprint

NEW YORK and FRANKFURT, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital has bolstered its DACH Institutional Business Development team, as it looks to expand its presence across Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

The €162bn (USD 174bn) alternative asset manager, known for its Private Credit, GP Strategic Capital and Real Estate platforms, has appointed Antonis Maggoutas as a managing director and Head of DACH for its Institutional Business Development team. Based in the firm's newly opened Frankfurt office, he will be overseeing Blue Owl's DACH sales and client services activities across all of Blue Owl's investment platforms, with the aim to engage with key clients and prospects across the region. Before joining Blue Owl, Antonis led the DACH business development team at Federated Hermes.

He will be joined by Nicolas Schild, who joined the firm from Geneva-based RAM Active Investments last month.

These hires form part of a group of recent senior additions across the Netherlands, Nordics and the Middle East, consistent with the firm's commitment to expand its presence across the EMEA region.

Blue Owl Capital Head of EMEA Michael Burns said, "Antonis and Nicolas are seasoned industry veterans with extensive experience in sales and client services across the DACH region. We are excited to welcome them along with our other new hires across Europe and the Middle East as we further expand our client coverage in these critical markets."

About Blue Owl Capital Inc.

Blue Owl (NYSE: OWL) is a leading asset manager that is redefining alternatives.

With over $174 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2024, we invest across three multi-strategy platforms: Credit, GP Strategic Capital, and Real Estate. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, we provide businesses with private capital solutions to drive long-term growth and offer institutional investors, individual investors, and insurance companies differentiated alternative investment opportunities that aim to deliver strong performance, risk-adjusted returns, and capital preservation.

Together with over 725 experienced professionals globally, Blue Owl brings the vision and discipline to create the exceptional. To learn more, visit www.blueowl.com.

Investor Contact

Ann Dai

Head of Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media Contact

Nick Theccanat

Principal, Corporate Communications & Government Affairs

[email protected]