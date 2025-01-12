Blue Owl Capital Expands Tennis Player Sponsorship to All Grand Slam Tournaments in 2025

Blue Owl to place logo patches on dozens of athletes competing across the Australian Open,

French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open

Jordan Thompson named as Blue Owl's dedicated athlete ambassador for the Australian Open

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL), a leading alternative asset manager, announced today a marquee sponsorship agreement to expand their presence at all Grand Slam tournaments in 2025 and become the exclusive financial services partner for professional tennis' Player Patch Program.

Blue Owl's logo will be featured on the shirt of select players competing across men's singles, women's singles, mixed doubles, men's doubles and women's doubles competitions at this year's Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open tournaments. In addition to Blue Owl's presence on the courts, the firm will be featured in iconic Melbourne transit hubs, social media and digital media during the Australian Open in an effort to raise brand awareness within the country and the broader APAC market.

Blue Owl Chief Marketing Officer Suzanne Escousse said, "Just as Blue Owl is redefining alternative investing, we are supporting established and emerging professional players who are redefining the game of tennis. Tennis is a truly worldwide sport requiring peak performance in critical, high-pressure moments. This is the same ethos that underpins Blue Owl and allows us to focus on delivering results for our international client base. Following the success of our involvement with the Patch Program at the 2024 US Open, and given Blue Owl's established presence within the country, Australia is the perfect place to kick off our presence across Grand Slam tournaments."

Blue Owl has also partnered with Australian tennis professional Jordan Thompson, who will serve as the firm's Athlete Ambassador at the 2025 Australian Open – January 12-26 in Melbourne. Most recently, Thompson won the men's doubles at the 2024 US Open, where he was wearing a Blue Owl patch, and was a men's doubles finalist at Wimbledon in 2024. He has also registered victories over several top-10-ranked opponents in singles competitions and previously represented Australia at the Olympics and the Davis Cup. Thompson will be one of several competitors wearing Blue Owl's logo throughout the tournament.

Jordan Thompson said: "Blue Owl is focused on delivering excellence for its clients, which makes it a great fit for a partnership with professional tennis players. Support from firms like Blue Owl is tremendously beneficial for players who are preparing for career-defining events, especially the four Grand Slams. Our shared core values, including striving for success in every step of our journeys, whether that be in the financial services industry or competing as a professional athlete, is a perfect match. Alongside my coaches, my doubles teammate(s) and tennis fans, Blue Owl will play a key role for me here in Melbourne at the 2025 Australian Open."

About Blue Owl

Blue Owl (NYSE: OWL ) is a leading asset manager that is redefining alternatives.

With $235 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2024, we invest across three multi-strategy platforms: Credit, GP Strategic Capital, and Real Estate. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, we provide businesses with private capital solutions to drive long-term growth and offer institutional investors, individual investors, and insurance companies differentiated alternative investment opportunities that aim to deliver strong performance, risk-adjusted returns, and capital preservation.

Together with over 1,050 experienced professionals, Blue Owl brings the vision and discipline to create the exceptional. To learn more, visit www.blueowl.com .

Media Contact

Nick Theccanat

Principal, Corporate Communications & Government Affairs

[email protected]

SOURCE Blue Owl Capital