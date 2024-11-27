Blue Owl Capital Inc. to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2024 US Financial Services Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) ("Blue Owl") today announced that Marc Lipschultz, co-CEO, will present at the Goldman Sachs 2024 US Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 1:40 pm ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be broadcast on the Shareholders section of Blue Owl's website at www.blueowl.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on Blue Owl's website shortly after the event.

About Blue Owl Capital Inc.

Blue Owl (NYSE: OWL) is a leading asset manager that is redefining alternatives®.

With $235 billion in assets under management1, we invest across three multi-strategy platforms: Credit, GP Strategic Capital, and Real Estate. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, we provide businesses with private capital solutions to drive long-term growth and offer institutional investors, individual investors, and insurance companies differentiated alternative investment opportunities that aim to deliver strong performance, risk-adjusted returns, and capital preservation.

Together with over 1,050 experienced professionals globally, Blue Owl brings the vision and discipline to create the exceptional. To learn more, visit www.blueowl.com 

1 As of September 30, 2024

Investor Contact:
Ann Dai
Head of Investor Relations
[email protected] 

Media Contact:
Nick Theccanat
Principal, Corporate Communications & Public Affairs
[email protected] 

