Blue Owl to Present at the Bank of America 2025 Financial Services Conference

News provided by

Blue Owl Capital

Jan 21, 2025, 08:30 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) ("Blue Owl") today announced that Doug Ostrover, co-CEO, will present at the Bank of America 2025 Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at 11:20 am ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Shareholders section of Blue Owl's website at ir.blueowl.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available shortly after the event.

About Blue Owl

Blue Owl (NYSE: OWL) is a leading asset manager that is redefining alternatives®.

With $235 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2024, we invest across three multi-strategy platforms: Credit, GP Strategic Capital, and Real Estate. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, we provide businesses with private capital solutions to drive long-term growth and offer institutional investors, individual investors, and insurance companies differentiated alternative investment opportunities that aim to deliver strong performance, risk-adjusted returns, and capital preservation.

Together with over 1,050 experienced professionals, Blue Owl brings the vision and discipline to create the exceptional. To learn more, visit www.blueowl.com.

Investor Contact:

Ann Dai
Head of Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media Contact:

Nick Theccanat
Principal, Corporate Communications & Government Affairs
[email protected]

SOURCE Blue Owl Capital

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Blue Owl Capital Expands Tennis Player Sponsorship to All Grand Slam Tournaments in 2025

Blue Owl Capital Expands Tennis Player Sponsorship to All Grand Slam Tournaments in 2025

Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL), a leading alternative asset manager, announced today a marquee sponsorship agreement to expand their...
Blue Owl Capital Inc. to Host 2025 Investor Day

Blue Owl Capital Inc. to Host 2025 Investor Day

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) ("Blue Owl") today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Friday, February 7, 2025. The Investor Day will...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics